Spring Grove's Hailey Kessinger pitched four innings and did not allow an earned run on Tuesday against Lampeter-Strasburg. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

The Spring Grove Rockets are the undisputed York-Adams Division I softball champions.

The Rockets clinched the outright crown on Wednesday with a 10-0, six-inning, mercy-rule victory over the visiting Central York Panthers.

Spring Grove improved to 17-1 overall and finished 14-1 in D-I. Central fell to 11-9 and 9-6. The Rockets are No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power ratings.

It is Spring Grove's first league divisional title since taking the D-II crown in 2013. That was the last of four straight D-II titles for the Rockets.

On Wednesday, Spring Grove led 2-0 before erupting for eight runs in the sixth to end the contest.

Hailey Kessinger pitched a three-hit shutout to get the win, striking out six without a walk.

Chloe Sullivan (two hits, three RBIs, run), Krysten Moore (two hits, double, RBI, run), Bailey Rapson (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Siera Guinard (two hits, run), Olivia Lillich (double, RBI, run) and Bryn Sporer (double, RBI) paced Spring Grove's 11-hit attack.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Dallastown 8, Northeastern 7: At Dallastown, the Wildcats outlasted the Bobcats to improve to 14-6 overall and 10-5 in D-I. Northeastern fell to 14-3 and 11-3.

Kelsie Merriman pitched a complete game to get the win, giving up four earned runs. She struck out eight without a walk. She also had three hits, including two doubles, while scoring two runs.

Hannah Pierce (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Brianna Rufo (two hits, RBI) and Barbara Black (homer) also excelled for the Wildcats.

Northeastern was led by Jiselle Castano (four hits, two homers, double, four runs, three RBIs).

Kennard-Dale 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, Alexis Hurley pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out six without a walk.

Jaedyn McKeon (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Brooke Ashenfelter (homer, two RBIs, run) led the K-D attack.

K-D improved to 13-5 overall and 11-4 in D-III. Bermudian fell to 13-6 and 10-6.

Gettysburg 5, West York 3: At Gettysburg, the Warriors plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Individually for the Warriors, Emily Delacruz doubled and collected three RBIs and Rachel Keller went 2 for 3 with a double.

For the Bulldogs, Breanna Harvey went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI; Dorian Ilyes went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Kourtney Hartzel went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Alli Cullen threw a complete game, striking out three, walking three and allowing one earned run.

Dover 10, York Suburban 3: At Suburban, Riley Runk (three hits, double, four RBIs), Alyssa Bowlsbey (three hits, two RBIs, two runs), Emma Pequignot (two hits, three runs) and Dakota Hockensmith (two hits, two runs, RBI) powered Dover.

Pequignot also pitched a three-hit complete game to get the win.

Maddie Barshinger (two hits, RBI, run) and Leona Strine (four walks) led Suburban.

York Catholic 10, Biglerville 0 (6 innings): At York Catholic, Rebecca Baum led the Irish by throwing shutout, striking out nine, walking two and allowing three singles.

Baum also tripled with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks. Also for York Catholic, Grace Gardini went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and one RBI, Kelleigh Pollock went 3 for 4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI and Rebecca Marinelli went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

New Oxford 9, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, Paige Dill led the Colonials by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking none and allowing no earned runs.

Teammate Mallory Topper went 3 for 4, including a homer, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

For the Golden Knights, Gillian Toomey went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI, while Analise Fenwick doubled.

Littlestown 16, York High 0 (3 Innings): At Small Athletic Field, Bailey Smith led the Thunderbolts by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs.

Also for Littlestown, Megan Gorsuch went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Catherine Scarborough went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored.

Littlestown is 14-4 overall and finished 14-2 in D-III action.