FC Ballyhoo soccer team captures Presidents Cup national championship

The FC Ballyhoo 07 Black soccer team is bringing the U.S. Youth Soccer U16 Presidents Cup back to York County.

Ballyhoo captured the national championship Tuesday in Wichita, Kansas, bulldozing their way to a 5-1 rout of North Carolina Rush Triad.

"It hasn't really set in," head coach Bret Altimore said Tuesday afternoon. "I can tell you that I'm super excited for the boys. Just to see their excitement and see something come to fruition after all their hard work and dedication has been really, really rewarding."

The first team from York to ever reach this national event, Ballyhoo went 2-1 in pool play and bounced back from an opening loss to finish atop its group. The team secured a dramatic semifinal victory Monday morning, knocking off Utah’s Fire FC in penalty kicks. And Tuesday exceeded everyone’s wildest imagination.

On the biggest stage of their soccer careers, the group played perhaps their best game to date. Noah Brady recorded a hat trick, while Carson Spangler and Maddox Snyder also found the back of the net. Ballyhoo led 3-0 at halftime and 5-0 in the second half before NCRT scored late.

"We go into every game expecting to just give everything we've got and work hard. That's how I think we win these games — we bring an intensity that not many teams can handle," Brady said. "We didn't have that the first game, but we realized that if we bring that intensity every game, we'll win everything."

The satisfaction of a national championship was magnified due to the continuity of the group. Most of Ballyhoo’s roster has played together for several years, including some who have been teammates since the beginning. While they play for a wide range of York-Adams League high school teams, they’ve been through plenty of ups and downs together with the club.

Ballyhoo finished with 34 wins, three losses and one draw in all competitions this season. The squad went unbeaten in the Elite Development Program (EDP) League against a slew of top East Coast clubs. A triumph at the Eastern Pennsylvania Presidents Cup was especially gratifying — Ballyhoo had lost in the semifinals of that event last year — and qualified the team for Eastern regionals, where a runner-up finish merited a spot at nationals.

Twenty of the team’s 24 players and several family members made the trip to Kansas, thanks in large part to a GoFundMe that raised nearly $8,000 for travel expenses. Teams were allowed up to five guest players, and Ballyhoo brought in Spangler and Drew Jones from Lancaster Elite for the national tournament.

"They assimilated perfectly, and there's two credits for that," Altimore said. "One, it's a credit to Carson and Drew and their ability, and it's another credit to the young men that are a part of this Ballyhoo team and how inclusive they are. If you come in and you're gonna help and work hard, they'll love you. It was awesome — two great guys."

After a welcome ceremony last Thursday, Ballyhoo opened with a 3-1 loss Friday morning to BSC Raiders (Illinois) but rebounded with a 1-0 win Saturday over Southern Homestead (Florida) and a 2-0 victory Sunday over PRIME SC (Nevada). The team finished with six points in the group stage, while BSC Raiders tallied five after drawing twice.

"When we won our group, we knew we were still in this," Snyder said. "We had to keep playing how we play to get to this point, and we ended up getting to that point and we won nationals."

In the semifinals, Ballyhoo fell behind early against Fire FC (Utah) but equalized on Snyder’s goal before halftime. The 1-1 score held through the end of regulation and two overtime periods, sending the match to penalty kicks. Ballyhoo advanced with a 4-3 triumph in six rounds of PKs as KJ Lavetan delivered the winner.

Brady opened the scoring Tuesday, with Spangler making it 2-0 and Brady striking again before halftime. Players and coaches knew they couldn’t rest on their laurels, though, as NCRT had erased a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw in its first game of the tournament. Ballyhoo kept the pedal down, with Brady completing his hat trick and Snyder scoring on a header off a corner kick to stretch the margin to five. NCRT’s lone goal came with about 10 minutes left.

"He's capable of doing anything," Altimore said of Brady, a rising junior at Eastern York. "He's a phenomenal human being, he's a phenomenal athlete. He rose to the occasion (today), but he's done that many, many different times. ... He was just remarkable today, but truth be told, if he hadn't done it, I think someone else would have. And that's the strength of this team."

With the clock winding down, Altimore sent Gavin Thomas — one of the team’s three captains, alongside Brady and Snyder — into the game as Ballyhoo fans roared. Thomas broke his collarbone earlier this summer and had not played in five weeks, but traveled to Wichita and helped in whatever little ways he could. He was cleared during the tournament and got the chance to share the field with his teammates as the celebration commenced.

"I was just super excited to get back on the field after a long five weeks," Thomas said. "I think the best part was playing for the boys that got us to the final, that took us through regionals ... being able to sweat a little bit for them and give a little bit back to them."

Players and coaches didn’t have much time to linger Tuesday afternoon, as most had to catch flights back home later in the day. But the party will roll on in York as teammates reconvene and relive those unforgettable moments. The bonds will be further solidified even as players disperse for the high school campaign.

And they’ll all be able to tell the story of this national championship for the rest of their lives.