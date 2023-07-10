York's FC Ballyhoo soccer team advances to national finals

Staff Report

The York-based FC Ballyhoo 07 soccer team has advanced to the finals of the U.S. Youth Soccer U16 National Presidents Cup in Wichita, Kansas.

Ballyhoo pulled out a thrilling semifinal victory Monday morning, defeating Utah's Fire FC in penalty kicks and earning a championship matchup with North Carolina's NC Rush Triad. Tuesday's championship match will kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 in Wichita) and can be streamed live on YouTube here.

Maddox Snyder, one of the team's three captains, scored in regulation for Ballyhoo as the teams went into overtime tied at 1-1. Two scoreless extra periods sent the match into penalties, and KJ Lavetan delivered the winner to lift Ballyhoo to a 1-1 (4-3) triumph.

Ballyhoo had already made plenty of local history as the first York County club to ever reach this national tournament. The team won Eastern Pennsylvania and East Region tournaments to earn one of eight spots in Wichita, then went 2-1 in its group to finish in first place. And with Monday's thrilling win, head coach Bret Altimore's group is one victory away from bringing home a national championship.