FC Ballyhoo soccer team to represent York at U16 national championships

A collection of York County soccer standouts is set to represent the area on a national stage.

The FC Ballyhoo 07 Black team will compete for the U.S. Youth Soccer National U16 Presidents Cup from July 7-11 in Wichita, Kansas. The group qualified for the eight-team tournament by winning the Eastern Pennsylvania Presidents Cup and following with a second-place finish at the Eastern regionals.

The team, which consists almost entirely of players from York-Adams League high schools, has posted 30 wins, two losses and one draw across all competitions this season. Ballyhoo went unbeaten this spring in the Elite Development Program (EDP) League, which primarily features programs from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. And now the squad will make history as the first York County club to play for this national title.

“They’ve been in incredible form, so we saw this coming that they were gonna make a good run, but it’s so difficult (to make nationals),” Ballyhoo Sports Academy director Gaz Davies said.

Head coach Bret Altimore’s team has sustained excellent play for months to reach this point, and making short-notice travel plans to Kansas was no small feat either. Getting here took sacrifice from all sides. But for a close-knit group, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.

Built together: FC Ballyhoo is part of Ballyhoo Sports Academy, which is affiliated with the Heritage Hills Athletic Club. The organization has club teams in soccer, basketball, volleyball and field hockey for ages ranging from U9 to U19. Davies oversees teams in all sports as the academy’s director, although his background is in soccer, where he played at the college and semi-pro levels in England.

Several members of the 07 team — named for the players’ birth year, 2007 — have been together since the beginning, and the roster has endured relatively minimal turnover since the players reached middle school. They’re close friends off the field, and their years of camaraderie shine through on the pitch.

“Some of these kids have played together for six years now, or maybe even longer. That’s what makes this team so unique and different,” said Damien Lynch, who serves as the club’s logistical manager and whose son, Keenan, has been part of the team since its early stages. “The bond they have is pretty impressive, not only with the kids but also the families that (have) kept this team together for a lot longer than other teams tend to stay together.”

Altimore — who coached the team two years ago and returned this year, with his son Jake serving as an assistant — said the group has several players with quality leadership skills. Captains Noah Brady, Maddox Snyder and Gavin Thomas have all been with the group for at least four seasons; Snyder and Thomas have never been on a club team without one another.

“Since I got here, I could tell there was a bond already here, and then to be able to be a part of that is something special,” said Brady, a forward from Eastern York who made the York-Adams Division II all-star first team as a sophomore in 2022.

Goalkeeper Logan Sumner (Kennard-Dale) was also a YAIAA D-II first team all-star last fall, while Snyder, a midfielder from Red Lion, made the D-I second team. Ballyhoo 07 figures to be well-represented in the fall high school season as more players enter their teams’ starting lineups.

On this squad, though, there isn’t one player who dominates the stat sheet. It’s been a collective effort on both sides of the ball, with Sumner serving as the anchor in net. The formula has yielded unforgettable results.

“We don’t have a superstar player, just a lot of good guys that will play for each other,” Altimore said. “And that’s our strength.”

Taking flight: Ballyhoo 07 bowed out of the Eastern Pennsylvania Presidents Cup in the semifinals last year, which added extra motivation as this year’s team made a run to the title. In the East regional tournament at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, outside Philadelphia, Ballyhoo lost to Kearny Thistle United FC (N.J.) in both pool play and the tournament final but shut out its three other opponents. Sumner allowed only one goal in the run of play for the tournament; Kearny’s goal in the final came on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The team practiced Monday morning at Penn State York and will reconvene Tuesday and Thursday evenings. After taking the holiday weekend off, team members will fly out to Wichita on July 5 and 6. While there’s a gap between Ballyhoo’s last practice and its first match at nationals, players and coaches expect to be fully prepared for the task at hand.

“We’re all great soccer players and we’re all self-motivated, so we each want to not only win nationals for ourselves but for our team,” Thomas said. “So I think preparation is just, keep doing what (we’re) doing.”

A welcome ceremony Thursday, July 6, will precede a busy weekend. Ballyhoo takes the pitch at Stryker Sports Complex for matches Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all at 8 a.m. CT. They’ll be paired with foes from the Midwest, South and Far West in pool play, from which the top two teams advance. The U16 boys’ semifinals are set for 8 a.m. Monday, with the final at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The East region has a strong history of success at nationals, so Ballyhoo has reason to believe it can contend for the title. Like Thomas, Altimore wants the group to appreciate the championship setting but not change its approach because of it.

“What I want them to do is kind of enjoy the moment before we get there,” Altimore said. “But when we get there, we’re gonna go ahead and do what we always do. We’re gonna be prepared and attack (each) game like we’ve done the last 30 games. It’s no different. The surrounding atmosphere is one thing, but in reality, it’s one game at a time.”

The opportunity comes at a price, as players’ families had to cover travel costs out of pocket. There aren’t many direct flights to Wichita from this region, and hotels aren’t cheap around the Fourth of July. But Lynch and other parents quickly put a plan together, and a GoFundMe set up early last week had received $5,080 in donations as of Monday afternoon.

Twenty of the team’s 24 players will make the trip to Kansas next week. The significance of the opportunity isn’t lost on any of them, nor are the sacrifices made both over the last several years and in the last week. And they hope to make the Ballyhoo organization and all of York County proud in the end.

“We really appreciate everything that’s happening to get us to nationals and the parents sacrificing to come to all of our events,” Snyder said. “We really appreciate that we have the chance to do this and everyone’s helping us along the way.”