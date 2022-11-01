York-Adams League coaches select 2022 boys' soccer all-stars
The York-Adams League has announced its boys' soccer all-stars for the 2022 season.
Both Division I champion Northeastern and Division III winner Biglerville took home postseason accolades, while York-Adams tournament champion York Suburban and New Oxford both earned hardware as well. League coaches voted to decide individual award winners and all-county honorees.
In Division I, Northeastern junior midfielder Evan Jennings was named Player of the Year and head coach Eric Shoemaker was named Coach of the Year. The Bobcats went 11-1 in division games this season and finished 17-5 overall, bowing out over the weekend in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals. Jennings tallied nine goals and two assists for Northeastern this fall.
New Oxford junior midfielder Harvin Flowers captured Division II Player of the Year honors, beating out a full field of contenders. Flowers scored nine goals and added seven assists for the Colonials, who finished their campaign 9-10 (8-4). York Suburban head coach John Fornadel was named the division's Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a 15-3-2 record (9-2-1 D-II) and a York-Adams League tournament championship.
Biglerville, which steamrolled through Division III with a perfect 12-0 record and is 18-2 this season, had two stars share D-III Player of the Year. Senior forward Guillame Schmitz has knocked home 27 goals and added eight assists this season, while his co-honoree, senior midfielder Cameron Tyson, added 17 goals and 21 assists. Joining them on the first team is senior midfielder Davan Ponce (28 goals, nine assists). The Canners — the only York-Adams team remaining in the playoffs — face Lancaster Catholic in a District 3 Class 2A semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford High School.
Elsewhere in Division III, Hanover's Eric Kenworthy took home Coach of the Year honors. The Nighthawks finished their season 8-8-2 overall and 4-6-2 in the division.
Seniors selected to county all-star teams will compete in a senior all-star game on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at Red Lion High School. Honorees from Division I will team up with seniors from Biglerville, Bermudian Springs, Hanover and Delone Catholic. The opposing side will include selections from Division II, York Catholic, Littlestown and Fairfield.
More:York-Adams League big picture: Four local runners win district cross country titles
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BOYS’ SOCCER ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Players of the Year: Evan Jennings, Northeastern
Coach of the Year: Eric Shoemaker, Northeastern
First Team
Holger Lozano, senior, F, Central York
Nate Kimball, senior, M, Central York
Owen Peri, senior, D, Dallastown
Dalton Boyer, senior, M, Dallastown
Evan Jennings, junior, M, Northeastern
Lincoln Wertz, sophomore, F, Northeastern
Sam Walter, senior, D, Northeastern
Zane Stambaugh, senior, D, Red Lion
Brandon Monath, senior, D, Red Lion
Nathan Smith, senior, M, South Western
D'Alessandro Salazar, senior, GK, South Western
Adam Gross, senior, M, Spring Grove
Blademir Jackson, senior, F, York High
Salvador Alegria, senior, D, York High
Second Team
Brandon Maida, senior, D, Central York
Hilton Tati, senior, F, Central York
Xavier Miller, senior, F, Dallastown
Nate Winslow, junior, F, Dallastown
Hayden Dallam, junior, D, Northeastern
Ryan Maley, senior, M, Northeastern
Alex Beckley, sophomore, M, Northeastern
Maddox Snyder, sophomore, M, Red Lion
Ben Weinstein, senior, F, Red Lion
Jacob Lesher, senior, F, South Western
Ethan Fuhrman, senior, D, Spring Grove
Camden Sterner, senior, D, Spring Grove
Eder Rivero-Serrano, junior, M, York High
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Harvin Flowers, New Oxford
Coach of the Year: John Fornadel, York Suburban
First Team
Jackson Reiber, senior, M, West York
Mark Njoroge, junior, F, West York
Noah Brady, sophomore, F, Eastern York
Hunter Brady, junior, M, Eastern York
Abass Ndiaye, senior, D, Susquehannock
Gabe Glanz, senior, M, Susquehannock
Chase Robert, senior, M, Susquehannock
Evan Miller, senior, M, Dover
Landon Mabe, freshman, GK, Dover
Harvin Flowers, junior, M, New Oxford
Israel Felipe, junior, M, New Oxford
Logan Sumner, sophomore, GK, Kennard-Dale
Dylan Logue, sophomore, F, Kennard-Dale
Aidan Hardester, junior, F, Kennard-Dale
Dominick Riccio, senior, D, York Suburban
Damien Yepez, junior, F, York Suburban
Jackson Bryant, senior, D, York Suburban
Second Team
Terry Addey, senior, M, West York
Marco Cifuentes, sophomore, F, West York
Jake McCarty, senior, M, Eastern York
Nate Guillaume, senior, D, Eastern York
Carlos Dilts, junior, M, Susquehannock
Cameran Bangura, sophomore, F, Susquehannock
Cooper Sistrunk, junior, GK, Susquehannock
Zayne Stump, junior, F, Dover
Owen Kline, sophomore, M, Dover
Ty Pridgen, junior, GK, York Suburban
Connor Hayes, junior, M, York Suburban
Alexander Fornadel, senior, M, York Suburban
Zach Orwig, senior, F, Kennard-Dale
Levi Sharnetzka, junior, D, Kennard-Dale
Ben Zimmerman, junior, D, Kennard-Dale
Marcos Lua, junior, M, New Oxford
Edwin Garcia, senior, D, New Oxford
Jose Zavala, junior, D, New Oxford
DIVISION III
Co-Players of the Year: Guillame Schmitz and Cameron Tyson, Biglerville
Coach of the Year: Eric Kenworthy, Hanover
First Team
Guillaume Schmitz, senior, F, Biglerville
Cameron Tyson, senior, M, Biglerville
Devan Ponce, senior, M, Biglerville
Asher Clarke, senior, D, York Catholic
Ryan Oathout, junior, F, York Catholic
Josiah Olson, senior, D, York Catholic
Christopher Meakin, junior, GK, Littlestown
Dylan Smeak, senior, M, Littlestown
Nathan Snyder, junior, D, Littlestown
Aidan Groves, senior, M, Delone Catholic
Aaron Ocampo, senior, M, Delone Catholic
Daniel Corbin, senior, F, Hanover
Aidan Kenworthy, junior, D, Hanover
Jake Ogle, senior, F, Fairfield
Colwyn Carrolus, junior, D, Bermudian Springs
Second Team
Juan Garcia, senior, D, Biglerville
Tyler Daron, senior, D, Biglerville
Kody Mendoza, sophomore, M, Biglerville
John Weisser, senior, GK, York Catholic
Ryland Staub, junior, D, York Catholic
Andrew Schuler, junior, M, York Catholic
Leo Guzman, junior, M, Littlestown
Jacob Hufnagle, senior, D, Littlestown
Angello Salazar, sophomore, F, Delone Catholic
Michael Carter, sophomore, M, Delone Catholic
Justus Feeser, senior, GK, Hanover
Charles Zitto, senior, M, Hanover
Jonah Longenecker, senior, M, Fairfield
Jackson Seymour, senior, D, Fairfield
Caleb Fowler, senior, D, Bermudian Springs
Alex Alvarado, sophomore, F, Bermudian Springs