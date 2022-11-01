York-Adams League coaches select 2022 boys' soccer all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its boys' soccer all-stars for the 2022 season.

Both Division I champion Northeastern and Division III winner Biglerville took home postseason accolades, while York-Adams tournament champion York Suburban and New Oxford both earned hardware as well. League coaches voted to decide individual award winners and all-county honorees.

In Division I, Northeastern junior midfielder Evan Jennings was named Player of the Year and head coach Eric Shoemaker was named Coach of the Year. The Bobcats went 11-1 in division games this season and finished 17-5 overall, bowing out over the weekend in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals. Jennings tallied nine goals and two assists for Northeastern this fall.

New Oxford junior midfielder Harvin Flowers captured Division II Player of the Year honors, beating out a full field of contenders. Flowers scored nine goals and added seven assists for the Colonials, who finished their campaign 9-10 (8-4). York Suburban head coach John Fornadel was named the division's Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a 15-3-2 record (9-2-1 D-II) and a York-Adams League tournament championship.

Biglerville, which steamrolled through Division III with a perfect 12-0 record and is 18-2 this season, had two stars share D-III Player of the Year. Senior forward Guillame Schmitz has knocked home 27 goals and added eight assists this season, while his co-honoree, senior midfielder Cameron Tyson, added 17 goals and 21 assists. Joining them on the first team is senior midfielder Davan Ponce (28 goals, nine assists). The Canners — the only York-Adams team remaining in the playoffs — face Lancaster Catholic in a District 3 Class 2A semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford High School.

Elsewhere in Division III, Hanover's Eric Kenworthy took home Coach of the Year honors. The Nighthawks finished their season 8-8-2 overall and 4-6-2 in the division.

Seniors selected to county all-star teams will compete in a senior all-star game on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at Red Lion High School. Honorees from Division I will team up with seniors from Biglerville, Bermudian Springs, Hanover and Delone Catholic. The opposing side will include selections from Division II, York Catholic, Littlestown and Fairfield.

More:York-Adams League big picture: Four local runners win district cross country titles

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BOYS’ SOCCER ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Players of the Year: Evan Jennings, Northeastern

Coach of the Year: Eric Shoemaker, Northeastern

First Team

Holger Lozano, senior, F, Central York

Nate Kimball, senior, M, Central York

Owen Peri, senior, D, Dallastown

Dalton Boyer, senior, M, Dallastown

Evan Jennings, junior, M, Northeastern

Lincoln Wertz, sophomore, F, Northeastern

Sam Walter, senior, D, Northeastern

Zane Stambaugh, senior, D, Red Lion

Brandon Monath, senior, D, Red Lion

Nathan Smith, senior, M, South Western

D'Alessandro Salazar, senior, GK, South Western

Adam Gross, senior, M, Spring Grove

Blademir Jackson, senior, F, York High

Salvador Alegria, senior, D, York High

Second Team

Brandon Maida, senior, D, Central York

Hilton Tati, senior, F, Central York

Xavier Miller, senior, F, Dallastown

Nate Winslow, junior, F, Dallastown

Hayden Dallam, junior, D, Northeastern

Ryan Maley, senior, M, Northeastern

Alex Beckley, sophomore, M, Northeastern

Maddox Snyder, sophomore, M, Red Lion

Ben Weinstein, senior, F, Red Lion

Jacob Lesher, senior, F, South Western

Ethan Fuhrman, senior, D, Spring Grove

Camden Sterner, senior, D, Spring Grove

Eder Rivero-Serrano, junior, M, York High

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Harvin Flowers, New Oxford

Coach of the Year: John Fornadel, York Suburban

First Team

Jackson Reiber, senior, M, West York

Mark Njoroge, junior, F, West York

Noah Brady, sophomore, F, Eastern York

Hunter Brady, junior, M, Eastern York

Abass Ndiaye, senior, D, Susquehannock

Gabe Glanz, senior, M, Susquehannock

Chase Robert, senior, M, Susquehannock

Evan Miller, senior, M, Dover

Landon Mabe, freshman, GK, Dover

Harvin Flowers, junior, M, New Oxford

Israel Felipe, junior, M, New Oxford

Logan Sumner, sophomore, GK, Kennard-Dale

Dylan Logue, sophomore, F, Kennard-Dale

Aidan Hardester, junior, F, Kennard-Dale

Dominick Riccio, senior, D, York Suburban

Damien Yepez, junior, F, York Suburban

Jackson Bryant, senior, D, York Suburban

Second Team

Terry Addey, senior, M, West York

Marco Cifuentes, sophomore, F, West York

Jake McCarty, senior, M, Eastern York

Nate Guillaume, senior, D, Eastern York

Carlos Dilts, junior, M, Susquehannock

Cameran Bangura, sophomore, F, Susquehannock

Cooper Sistrunk, junior, GK, Susquehannock

Zayne Stump, junior, F, Dover

Owen Kline, sophomore, M, Dover

Ty Pridgen, junior, GK, York Suburban

Connor Hayes, junior, M, York Suburban

Alexander Fornadel, senior, M, York Suburban

Zach Orwig, senior, F, Kennard-Dale

Levi Sharnetzka, junior, D, Kennard-Dale

Ben Zimmerman, junior, D, Kennard-Dale

Marcos Lua, junior, M, New Oxford

Edwin Garcia, senior, D, New Oxford

Jose Zavala, junior, D, New Oxford

DIVISION III

Co-Players of the Year: Guillame Schmitz and Cameron Tyson, Biglerville

Coach of the Year: Eric Kenworthy, Hanover

First Team

Guillaume Schmitz, senior, F, Biglerville

Cameron Tyson, senior, M, Biglerville

Devan Ponce, senior, M, Biglerville

Asher Clarke, senior, D, York Catholic

Ryan Oathout, junior, F, York Catholic

Josiah Olson, senior, D, York Catholic

Christopher Meakin, junior, GK, Littlestown

Dylan Smeak, senior, M, Littlestown

Nathan Snyder, junior, D, Littlestown

Aidan Groves, senior, M, Delone Catholic

Aaron Ocampo, senior, M, Delone Catholic

Daniel Corbin, senior, F, Hanover

Aidan Kenworthy, junior, D, Hanover

Jake Ogle, senior, F, Fairfield

Colwyn Carrolus, junior, D, Bermudian Springs

Second Team

Juan Garcia, senior, D, Biglerville

Tyler Daron, senior, D, Biglerville

Kody Mendoza, sophomore, M, Biglerville

John Weisser, senior, GK, York Catholic

Ryland Staub, junior, D, York Catholic

Andrew Schuler, junior, M, York Catholic

Leo Guzman, junior, M, Littlestown

Jacob Hufnagle, senior, D, Littlestown

Angello Salazar, sophomore, F, Delone Catholic

Michael Carter, sophomore, M, Delone Catholic

Justus Feeser, senior, GK, Hanover

Charles Zitto, senior, M, Hanover

Jonah Longenecker, senior, M, Fairfield

Jackson Seymour, senior, D, Fairfield

Caleb Fowler, senior, D, Bermudian Springs

Alex Alvarado, sophomore, F, Bermudian Springs