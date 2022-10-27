High school roundup: Delone Catholic girls' soccer wins district tournament thriller

Staff Report

Maddie O'Brien recorded a hat trick found the back of the net at the 14:39 mark of the first overtime period to break lift Delone Catholic girls' soccer to a 4-3 victory over Brandywine Heights in the quarterfinals of the PIAA District 3 Class 1A tournament on Wednesday.

The Squirettes won their first District 3 tournament game in program history. O'Brien's three goals helped Delone Catholic improve to 14-3-1, and the Squirettes will visit Harrisburg Christian on Saturday in the semifinals.

Elsewhere, however, it was a bitter night for high school teams across the York-Adams League. York Catholic boys' soccer, Fairfield girls' soccer and 10 of 11 field hockey teams all lost Wednesday. Only New Oxford field hockey, which upset previously unbeaten Susquehannock, joined O'Brien's Squirettes in the winner's circle.

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

District 3 Class 1A quarterfinals

Camp Hill 5, Fairfield 2: At Fairfield, the Green Knights (11-3-1) were unable to keep the Lions offense in check and dropped the District 3 Class 1-A Tournament quarterfinal match. With the loss, Fairfield has now been eliminated from the tournament.

BOYS' SOCCER

District 3 Class 1A quarterfinals

Mount Calvary Christian 1, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (13-4-2) were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the quarterfinal match, eliminating them from the tournament.

FIELD HOCKEY

District 3 Class 3A first round

State College 3, Central York 1: At State College, the Panthers (9-12-1) were only able to find the back of the net once in the contest have now been eliminated from the tournament.

Warwick 2, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the No. 8-seed Wildcats (11-8-2) were held scoreless in the elimination loss.

Cumberland Valley 4, Red Lion 1: At Cumberland Valley, the Lions (11-8-0) were unable to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard and dropped the first-round game. Red Lion has now been eliminated.

District 3 Class 2A first round

New Oxford 1, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, the 14th-seeded Colonials (9-6-3) went on the road as the No. 14 seed and took down the previously undefeated No. 3-seed Warriors (19-1), scoring just 2:36 into the game and holding Susquehannock scoreless. With the win, New Oxford moves on to the quarterfinals and will face Twin Valley on the road Saturday at a time to be determined. With the loss, Susquehannock saw a perfect season come to an end.

Hershey 6, York Suburban 0: At Hershey, the No. 15-seed Trojans (12-7-1) were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the opening-round contest. York Suburban has been eliminated.

Palmyra 4, Spring Grove 0: At Palmyra, the No. 16-seed Rockets (9-7-2) were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the District 3 Class 2-A first round contest to the No. 1-seed Cougars. With the loss, Spring Grove has been eliminated.

District 3 Class 1A first round

Boiling Springs 11, Bermudian Springs 0: At Boiling Springs, the Eagles (10-8-1) were shut out on the road in an elimination loss.

Bishop McDevitt 1, Littlestown 0: At Bishop McDevitt, the Thunderbolts (12-7) were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the first-round contest. Littlestown has now been eliminated.

Berks Catholic 8, Kennard-Dale 0: At Berks Catholic, the Rams (11-9) were unable to keep the home team's offense in check and dropped the Class 1A first-round contest. Kennard-Dale has now been eliminated from the tournament.

Oley Valley 5, Biglerville 0: At Oley Valley, the Canners (10-9-1) couldn't keep up and dropped the contest. Biglerville has been eliminated from the tournament.