Dallastown boys' soccer gets revenge against Central York in district tournament

DALLASTOWN — “We’re moving on!”

With those words from the mouth of coach Colby Herrington’s mouth, a loud collective cheer and a round of applause came from all of the Dallastown players that surrounded Herrington.

Taking on a physical Central York side Tuesday evening in a District 3 Class 4A first-round clash, the Wildcats didn’t want to see their Revenge Tour come to a sudden halt. Led by a collection of different goal scorers, Dallastown rebounded from a disappointing setback in the York-Adams League semifinals by taking down their Division I rivals, 4-2.

The No. 7-seed Wildcats (12-6-1) advanced to the district quarterfinals, where they will face Hempfield, a 4-0 winner over Red Lion on Tuesday. The No. 2-seed Black Knights will host that contest at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“This season has been up and down,” Herrington said. “We are finally getting into a rhythm. I do believe that we played really well against Kennard-Dale (in a 1-0 OT setback); it just didn’t fall our way. So we’re hoping to make our mark in districts.”

A third battle with the Panthers became the first obstacle in the Wildcats’ Revenge Tour, which has its sights on a district title. Central York owned a pair of 2-0 victories during the regular season over Dallastown, but the Wildcats rebounded from an early 1-0 deficit Tuesday by scoring three straight goals to seize control.

Ty Borden drew Dallastown even shortly after the Panthers took the lead in the first 10 minutes of action. Liam Carney and Landon Dobbins followed with two goals 14 minutes apart in the final 20 minutes of the half to complete a three-goal blitz.

A fourth tally from Nate Winslow pushed the lead to 4-1 early in the second half.

“We’re definitely hungry,” Herrington said.

From that point, however, it was more a game of survival for the home team as the Panthers stepped up their pressure in the elimination contest. Hilton Tati cut the Dallastown advantage to 4-2 minutes after Winslow’s goal, but the visitors were unable to strike again despite several close calls.

“We talked a lot, at practice, about getting to the ball, making chances and getting shots on goal,” Dallastown senior Owen Peri said. “I think seeing them twice before helped a lot. We prepared well for it, but they (Central York) showed a lot of heart.”

Peri mentioned that he calls several of the current Central York lineup his teammates during the club season. So while it was bittersweet to see the sour emotion of the Panthers after the final horn, he was relieved to be on the opposite side of it.

On Saturday, the Revenge Tour hits Phase 2. The Black Knights scored a 3-2 victory over Dallastown in double overtime earlier this season, a painful feeling that the coaching staff and players have yet to forget.

“We gave away three penalties, which wasn’t great,” Peri said, noting those PKs accounted for all of Hempfield’s scoring back on Sept. 16. “In our eyes, we won that game as a team, so you can call this kind of our revenge tour.”