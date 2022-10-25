High school roundup: Kennard-Dale boys' soccer advances in district tournament

Staff Report

Kennard-Dale boys' soccer is moving on in the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

At Fawn Grove, the No. 4-seed Rams (17-2-1) came away with a 2-1 home victory over No. 13-seed Lampeter-Strasburg on Monday night.

With the win, Kennard-Dale now moves on to the quarterfinals on Thursday and will face Cocalico at home.

OTHER BOYS' SOCCER SCORES

District 3 Class 3A tournament, first round

Elizabethtown 6, Susquehannock 2: At Elizabethtown, the No. 16-seed Warriors were unable to keep the No. 1-seed Bears in check. Susquehannock (8-10) is now out of the postseason.

ELCO 2, York Suburban 2 (ELCO wins in PKs): At Myerstown, the Trojans were outscored in penalty kicks, 4-3, and dropped the tightly contested road match against the Raiders. With the loss, York Suburban (15-4-1) has now been eliminated from the postseason.

GIRLS' SOCCER

District 3 Class 3A tournament, first round

Twin Valley 1, West York 0: At Twin Valley, the No. 9-seed Bulldogs trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half and were unable to mount a comeback against the No. 8 seed. With the loss, West York (12-7-1) has been eliminated from the tournament.

Bishop McDevitt 3, York Suburban 2: At Bishop McDevitt, the No. 16-seeded Trojans (9-8-1) just missed pulling off a huge upset, but came up short against the No. 1-seed Crusaders (18-1). York Suburban has been eliminated.