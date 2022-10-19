Louey's hat trick leads South Western past Delone Catholic in Y-A girls' soccer quarterfinals

Freshman Carly Louey recorded a hat trick and broke a South Western girls' soccer record as the Mustangs rolled past Delone Catholic, 4-0, in the York-Adams League tournament quarterfinals at Hanover High School on Tuesday.

The South Western defense stifled the Squirettes' offense, holding them without so much as a shot on goal. Delone had scored four or more goals seven times this season. Louey scored three times and Jess Bentzel booted home the other goal for the Mustangs.

Louey, only 14 years old, now holds the single-season goals record in South Western girls' soccer history with an incredible 19 as a freshman. Louey's 16 regular-season goals placed her third in the league behind Delone's Madison O'Brien (37) and Fina Mochi (18). In the tournament, though, Louey looked like the best player on the field.

“My teammates set me up and I made the shots I needed to," Louey said. "It was all them helping me find chances to score and luckily I came through,” said Louey.

“It’s for sure an honor to be the all-time leading scorer," she added, "and I have my coaches and teammates to thank for all of my success."

South Western is now 16-2-1 on the season. The Mustangs scored first and then didn’t give their opponent a chance to overcome the deficit. The four goals were a welcome boost for a South Western team that relies more on its defense to win games.

Delone Catholic couldn’t even hold on to the ball long enough to attempt to score, a testament to the quality of the Mustangs' defense. It shouldn’t come as a surprise — after all, South Western hasn’t allowed many teams to score even more than one goal against them. They’re next opponent Central York lost 3-1 in a close matchup back in September.

The Squirettes (14-3-1) will now prepare for district tournament play, which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 26. They’ve had a stellar season but couldn’t find the goal Tuesday night. Delone stood on top of Division III for most of the season but ran into a tough Division I opponent that countered many of the things that they tried. They were strong defensively but the Mustangs were the smarter faster team.

South Western, in addition to Louey and Bentzel, can also rely on Maci Shaffer, McKayla Green and Anna Soulliard for offensive firepower in future games. The Mustangs have plenty of talent to make a long run in this tournament and at districts. South Western's defense completely held Delone Catholic out of the goal and kept the ball on the side of their field.

South Western takes on Central York in a York-Adams league tournament semifinal final on Thursday. At Dallastown, the Panthers (13-7) survived a close meeting with Northeastern, winning 5-4 in penalty kicks. Thursday will be a meeting of two of the best teams in the league; Central has won the last two league tournaments in 2021 and 2019.