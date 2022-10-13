High school roundup: Northeastern boys' soccer celebrates Division I title

Staff Report

As several fall sports continue the final week of the regular season, multiple division races are going final across the York-Adams League. And Northeastern boys' soccer joined the list of division champions earlier this week.

On Tuesday night at Manchester, the Bobcats (14-3-0, 10-1-0 Division I) scored a pair of second-half goals and clinched the Division I title with a 2-0 home victory over Red Lion. Gavin Meador and Evan Jennings found the back of the net for Northeastern, whose 30 division points guaranteed no worse than a tie with Dallastown, with whom the Bobcats held the tiebreaker.

As an exclamation point on the division race, Dallastown fell on Wednesday night to Central York, 2-0, for its third division loss of the year. The Wildcats (10-5-1, 8-3, 24 points) can still surpass the Panthers (10-6-1, 8-3-1, 25 points) for second place with a season-ending victory.

Red Lion fell to 6-8 overall and 4-6 in Division I with Tuesday's loss.

OTHER BOYS' SOCCER SCORES

Littlestown 1, York Country Day 0: At Littlestown, Dylan Smeak found the back of the net at the 25:43 mark of the second half on a PK to clinch the victory for the Thunderbolts (9-5-3 overall). With the loss, the Greyhounds fell to 8-6.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Littlestown 3, York Country Day 1

Delone Catholic 3, Lancaster Catholic 2

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, South Western 1: At Central York, the Panthers (9-1, 9-1 Division I) won the home divisional match by the scores of 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22. With the loss, South Western falls to 9-4 and 5-4.

Spring Grove 3, York High 0: At Spring Grove, Mylie Ormond (seven kills, five aces, nine assists) led the Rockets to the 25-14, 25-6, 25-11 divisional home victory. Teammate McKenzie Boyer had eight kills. Spring Grove improves to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in Division I, while York High falls to 1-14 (0-11).

FIELD HOCKEY

West York 7, Dover 3: At West York, the Bulldogs (4-14, 4-8 Division II) exploded on offense and went on to capture the easy afternoon divisional victory. Dover would continue a rare doubleheader with a home game in the evening.

Susquehannock 8, Dover 0: At Dover, the Warriors (15-0, 11-0 Division II) held the Eagles scoreless and went on to capture the easy divisional victory. Susquehannock has one match left and is set to visit York Suburban (10-1 D-II) on Thursday for a chance to capture the divisional crown outright. Dover fell to 1-16 (0-12) in its division finale.

Kennard-Dale 3, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Rams (10-7 overall) received one goal apiece from Haleigh Hinshaw, Maddie Davidson and Cassidy Dietz to capture the non-divisional victory. With the loss, Hanover falls to 6-12.

Waynesboro 3, York Tech 1: At Spry, the Spartans (2-13) were unable to keep the visitors off the scoreboard and dropped the home contest.

Mechanicsburg 6, Central York 0

New Oxford 2, York Suburban 1

Spring Grove 3, Littlestown 2

Red Land 12, South Western 0

GIRLS' TENNIS

District 3 Class 2A Team Tournament, First Round

Conrad Weiser 4, Delone Catholic 1: At Hanover, the Squirettes (13-2 overall) were only able to only pick up one victory in the District 3 Class 2A first round matchup and dropped the contest to the Scouts. Ella Knox picked up the lone victory, taking the No. 2 singles match 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-2). With the loss, Delone Catholic has now been eliminated from the tournament.

Lancaster Country Day 4, York Catholic 1: At Lancaster, the Irish (11-3) dropped all three singles matches in straight sets and fell to the Cougars in the opening round of the district tournament. Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Keirkagaard picked up the lone win for the Irish by capturing the No. 1 doubles by the scores of 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (12-10). York Catholic has been eliminated.