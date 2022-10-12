High school roundup: Dallastown wins Division I girls' soccer title

Staff Report

The Dallastown girls' soccer team locked up first place in York-Adams League Division I with a 4-1 road victory at Spring Grove on Tuesday.

The Wildcats closed their 12-game division schedule with a 10-1-1 record, with the win giving them 31 points and putting them out of reach for second-place South Western (9-2 in D-I). Dallastown is 14-3-1 overall and will soon set its sights on a deep playoff run.

Spring Grove dropped to 1-15 (1-9).

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

York Suburban 3, West York 2: At West York, the Trojans (9-7-1, 6-5-1 Division II) found the back of the net one more time then the Bulldogs and went on capture the divisional victory. Alyssa Murray and Teagan Paragon each scored for the Bulldogs (11-5, 8-3), whose pursuit of a Division II title took a tumble.

Biglerville 4, York Catholic 1: At Biglerville, the Canners (8-7-1, 7-3-1 Division III) held the Irish offense in check and went on to capture the divisional home contest. Kathleen McKeague scored the lone goal for York Catholic (8-9, 6-6).

Central York 1, York High 0

Red Lion 3, New Oxford 0

Northeastern 2, Susquehannock 0

BOYS' SOCCER

Littlestown 0, Hanover 0 (2OT): At Littlestown, after 95 minutes neither team was able to find the back of the net and the match ended in a draw. With the tie, Littlestown moves to 6-4-2, while Hanover goes to 3-6-2.

Central York 6, York High 0

Dallastown 3, Spring Grove 1

New Oxford 1, Susquehannock 0

York Suburban 4, West York 0

Donegal 1, South Western 0

West Shore Christian Academy 10, Christian School of York 0

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (13-3, 9-1 Division III) won the divisional home match by the scores of 25-6, 25-13, 25-14. Campbell Chronister led Delone with eight aces, eight assists and five digs. With the loss, Fairfield falls to 0-11 (0-9).

Littlestown 3, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Thunderbolts (6-7, 4-5 Division III) won the road divisional match by the scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-13. Gracie Plunkert had four kills and four aces to lead the host Nighthawks, who fell to 4-11 and 2-7.

West York 3, Dover 0: At West York, the Bulldogs (12-4, 9-1 Division II) won the divisional home match 25-21, 25-10, 25-18. Faith Walker led the home team with 15 kills and four blocks, while Leah Bazzle had five kills and five digs. Dover fell to 5-6 (4-5).

Central York 3, York High 0: At York High, the Panthers (8-1, 8-1 Division I) won the road match by the scores of 25-15, 25-7, 25-9. Emma Chataginer led the Panthers with five kills and five digs. Teammate Bree Painter had five aces. With the loss, York High falls to 1-13 and 0-10.

York Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (15-1, 9-1 Division III) won the home divisional match 25-14, 25-12, 25-9. Adeline Phillips led the Irish with nine kills, four aces and six digs. Teammate Ashley Patterson had eight kills. York Tech fell to 5-10 (3-7).

York Suburban 3, Eastern York 0

Northeastern 3, Kennard-Dale 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Delone Catholic 2, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Squirettes (6-8 overall) received one goal apiece from Kaitlyn Brumgardner and Meredith Mace in the non-league victory over the Spartans (2-12).

Littlestown 8, Fairfield 0

York Suburban 7, Dover 0

Central York 5, Cedar Cliff 2

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys'

Riddler breaks course record in Bobcats sweep: Northeastern's Griffen Riddler set a new course record at York Catholic with a time of 17:07 to lead the Bobcats to the first-place finish among five teams. Teammate Wyatt Peeling took second place overall. The host Irish took second place in the boys' competition with Bermudian Springs third, Spring Grove fourth and Eastern York fifth.

The Bobcats also took first place in the girls' meet at York Catholic. The Irish followed in second, with Spring Grove, Eastern York and Bermudian Springs rounding out the field. Spring Grove's Ella Bahn took first individually with a time of 19:35.11, with York Catholic's Madelyn Murphy just behind at 19:35.42.

Dallastown sweeps competitions at Dover: The Wildcat girls finished a perfect regular season at 20-0 in the league by beating Kennard-Dale, Dover, Christian School of York, West York and York Tech. Victoria Rodriguez finished first overall in a time of 20:48 and Dallastown teammate Kailey Granger following in second and the Defenders' Ellen Brown in third.

The Wildcats beat Dover, Kennard-Dale, West York and York Tech in the boys' competition. Dylan Cunningham took first place in a time of 17:34 for Kennard-Dale, with Dallastown's Jakob Rager finishing second.