High school roundup: West York girls' soccer beats Susquehannock

Staff Report

West York's quest for the York-Adams League Division II girls' soccer crown is still alive after Monday's 2-1 victory over Susquehannock.

At Glen Rock, the visiting Bulldogs (11-4, 8-2 Division II) received one goal apiece from Maddie Strayer and Jaelynn Small, while teammates Rylee Miller and Kyla Myers each added one assist apiece in clinching the divisional victory.

With the loss, Susquehannock falls to 5-9 overall and and 5-5 in the division.

West York now has 24 points in division play, one behind the 25 points of Northeastern (8-1-1). Both teams have two division games remaining. The Bulldogs host York Suburban (5-5-1 D-II) on Tuesday and visit Dover (3-7) on Thursday. The first-place Bobcats visit Susquehannock on Tuesday and host Kennard-Dale on Thursday.

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Dallastown 5, Eastern York 1

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 2, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, the Irish (12-2-2 Overall) received one goal apiece from Kayden Macris and Christian Ludwig to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Teammates John Forjan and Ryan Oathout each added assists. The Golden Knights (4-12-0) received a long goal from Noah Brady, assisted by KJ Lavetan.

Mechanicsburg 4, New Oxford 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Spring Grove 3, Kennard-Dale 1

Bermudian Springs 7, Gettysburg 2

Dallastown 1, Hempfield 0

Susquenita 6, Hanover 0

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Hanover 3, Kennard-Dale 0