High school roundup: Dallastown soccer teams sweep Red Lion

Staff Report

The Dallastown girls' and boys' soccer teams both won their matchups against Red Lion on Thursday, with the girls strengthening their hold on first place in York-Adams League Division I and the boys continuing to mount their threat.

The Wildcat girls took care of business at home, winning 2-0 to improve to 8-0-1 in the division (11-2-1 overall). Their 25 points aren't actually the most in the division, but they still have three games left to play and appear poised to secure the title. Red Lion fell to 5-9-1 overall and 5-4-1 in D-I.

In the boys' game at Red Lion, the visiting Wildcats won 4-0 to improve to 10-4-1 (8-2 Division I). The Lions dropped to 7-7 (5-5).

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Delone Catholic 8, Littlestown 0: At McSherrystown, Fina Mochi scored four goals and added two assists to power the first-place Squirettes (11-2-1, 9-1-1 Division III) to the home victory over the Thunderbolts (2-11, 1-10).

West York 4, Kennard-Dale 1: At Fawn Grove, Rylee Cessna led the Bulldogs (10-3, 7-2 Division II) to the divisional road victory by scoring two goals, while teammates Alyssa Murray and Teagan Paragon scored one goal apiece. The Rams dropped to 1-13 (0-10).

York Catholic 4, Lancaster Mennonite 1: At Lancaster Mennonite, Maddie Folkerts scored twice to lead the Irish (7-8 overall) to the non-divisional victory. Teammate Leah Gaito scored and added an assist.

OTHER BOYS' SOCCER SCORES

Kennard-Dale 3, West York 0: At West York, the Division II-leading Rams (12-1-1, 9-0-1) kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard and went on to capture the road victory. West York fell to 1-11 (0-9).

Littlestown 1, Delone Catholic 0: At Littlestown, Nathan Snyder found the back of the net at the 10:22 mark of the second half to give the Thunderbolts (8-5-1, 6-4 Division III) a late lead as they went on to capture the divisional victory. Delone Catholic dropped to 4-8-2 (2-7-1).

Susquehannock 4, Dover 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (5-8, 5-4 Division II) received one goal apiece from Gabe Glanz, Abass Ndiaye, Landon Dwyer and Cameran Bangura to help them secure the home win over Dover (5-10-0, 2-8).

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, the Division II-leading Trojans (9-2, 8-0) went on the road and won the match 25-18, 25-12, 25-20. With the loss, Susquehannock falls to 8-4 and 5-4.

South Western 3, Dallastown 2: At Dallastown, the Mustangs (8-3, 5-3 Division I) defeated the first-place Wildcats by the scores of 11-25, 13-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13. Lilly Sullivan led the Mustangs with 16 kills, five blocks and four digs. Teammate Katlyn Grempler had 10 kills and 27 digs. Dallastown now falls to 13-4 (7-2).

Central York 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Panthers (7-1, 7-1) captured the Division I road match by the scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-15. Brooke Yankanich had nine kills and nine digs. Teammate Emma Chataginer had nine kills and eight digs. New Oxford fell to 5-7 (2-7).

Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (12-3, 8-1 Division III) won the divisional match by the scores of 25-11, 25-19, 25-20. Meredith Keefer led the home team with 10 kills, four aces and 11 digs. The Spartans fell to 4-9 (3-6).

West York 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Bulldogs (11-4, 8-1 Division II) won by the scores of 25-8, 25-10, 25-12. Faith Walker led the visitors with 10 kills, while Kayla Laird had eight kills. Kennard-Dale drops to 3-9 (0-9).

FIELD HOCKEY

Bermudian Springs 10, Delone Catholic 2: At York Springs, Mel Beall scored a whopping seven goals and added two assists to lead the Eagles (7-7-1, 6-2-1) to the Division III home victory over Delone Catholic (4-7, 2-6).

Biglerville 12, Fairfield 0: At Biglerville, Ava Peterson led the Canners (9-6-1, 7-1-1 Division III) to the easy divisional home victory by recording a hat trick. Fairfield fell to 1-9-1 (0-8).