Five York County soccer players earn all-state honors from Pennsylvania coaches group

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Fallou Cisse will leave Susquehannock High School as one of the most-decorated boys’ soccer players in Warriors program history.

That accolade was cemented recently when Cisse was named an all-state selection for a second consecutive season.

Cisse was one of five York County athletes to earn all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

The other county boy to be honored was Dallastown’s Zander Leik.

The local all-state girls’ selections were Central York’s Ava Myers, Northeastern’s Lorelei Hartzfeld and Dallastown’s Annabelle Wunderlich.

All of the area honorees are seniors except for Wunderlich, who is a junior.

Cisse was a marked man all season for the Warriors, but he still managed 16 goals and seven assists for the York-Adams Division II champions from his midfield position. He finished his career with 46 goals and 34 assists. He helped Susquehannock to a 12-3-2 season. He was the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year in 2021 and 2020.

Leik, meanwhile, was an offensive powerhouse for a Wildcats team that thrived in the postseason. The forward posted 23 goals and 14 assists on the season and finished as the York-Adams Division I Co-Player of the Year with Northeastern’s Caleb Snyder. Dallastown and Northeastern shared the York-Adams Division I crown.

With Leik leading the way, Dallastown (21-4-1) finished second in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs and advanced to the PIAA Class 3-A quarterfinals. The Wildcats’ only two playoff losses came in overtime to a then-unbeaten Central Dauphin team in the district final and to Conestoga, 1-0, in the state quarterfinals. Conestoga eventually finished an unbeaten season with a state title.

Myers collected 23 goals and seven assists for Central this past season and finished her Panthers career with 59 goals and 23 assists. The forward helped Central (16-5-1) win the York-Adams League playoff crown.

Hartzfeld, a midfielder, helped the Bobcats post a program-best 11 shutouts. She also scored seven goals and had a team-high five assists. She was involved in six game-winning goals and scored both goals in a league quarterfinal win. Northeastern finished 12-6-2.

Wunderlich was named the York-Adams Division I Player of the Year after helping Dallastown win the D-I regular-season crown. The midfielder posted nine goals, including two game-winners, and also had 10 assists for the Wildcats, who captured the D-I title at 12-1-1. Dallastown finished 15-5-1 overall.

