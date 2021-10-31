Dallastown boys win in penalty kicks to punch ticket to state playoffs; other prep soccer

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown boys’ soccer team is headed to the state playoffs.

The Wildcats punched their ticket to the PIAA Class 4-A tournament with a penalty-kicks win over Ephrata at Dallastown in a District 3 quarterfinal on Saturday. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtime periods, before the Wildcats prevailed 5-3 in penalty kicks.

Dallastown’s regulation score was an own goal by Ephrata. All five Dallastown penalty kickers converted their chances. Jacob Morouse made a huge save in PKs to propel the Wildcats to victory.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats improved to 19-2-1. No. 7 Ephrata finished at 12-3-4.

Dallastown gets another home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against No. 3 seed Hempfield in the semifinals. Hempfield (13-5-1) also earned a penalty-kicks quarterfinal win, beating No. 11 seed Manheim Township 3-2 in PKs after both teams went scoreless in regulation and overtime.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 6 in the latest Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association Class 4-A poll. Hempfield is not ranked in the top 10.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 BOYS’ SOCCER

Central Dauphin 6, Northeastern 0: At Central Dauphin, the No. 1 seed Rams were too much for No. 8 seed Northeastern in a District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal. The York-Adams League champion Bobcats finished at 18-4-1. CD, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4-A by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association, improved to 17-0.

Oley Valley 4, Biglerville 3 (OT): At Bermudian Springs, the Canners saw their standout season end with a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal overtime setback. Biglerville got goals from Anthony Cervantes, Isiah Kuykendall and Jesus Salazar-Ruelas. Rodrigo Beltran-Loa had an assist. York-Adams Division II champion Biglerville, the No. 2 seed, finished at 20-2. No. 7 seed Oley Valley improved to 15-5-1.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS’ SOCCER

Central Dauphin 4, Central York 1: At Central Dauphin, the Panthers’ campaign ended with a District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal defeat. Sarah Crusse scored for Central York. The York-Adams League champion Panthers, the No. 9 seed, finished at 16-5-1. No. 1 seed Central Dauphin, ranked No. 2 in the state in 4-A by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association, improved to 19-0.

Trinity 2, Eastern York 1: At Shiremanstown, Eastern York dropped a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal. Mariah Bair had Eastern York’s goal. The No. 5 seed Golden Knights finished at 14-6-1. No. 4 seed Trinity moved to 15-3-1.

Boiling Springs 4, Bermudian Springs 2: At Boiling Springs, the Eagles fell in a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal, ending their season. York-Adams Division III champion Bermudian, the No. 6 seed, finished at 14-4. No. 3 seed Boiling Springs improved to 15-4.

Brandywine Heights 1, Fairfield 0 (OT): At Gettysburg, the No. 2 seed Green Knights suffered a District 3 Class 1-A semifinal overtime defeat to No. 6 seed Brandywine Heights in overtime. Fairfield finished at 11-5. Brandywine improved to 8-11.

