Northeastern boys win thriller vs. Dallastown, plus other Tuesday soccer action

MANCHESTER – Things looked headed toward overtime Tuesday evening when Dallastown and Northeastern squared off for the first of two regular-season boys' soccer clashes.

After hitting the post with a shot with just more than three minutes left in regulation, it didn’t seem like the Bobcats, who played two games Saturday in their own tournament, would find the necessary energy to strike fast.

Soccer, however, is a game in which fortunes can change in a flash. That's something the Wildcats found out in a very disappointing way.

A long clear in the final minute eluded the Dallastown defense. Northeastern senior Brian Warcholak raced toward the free ball and got a quick touch just as the Wildcat goalie raced toward him.

Warcholak needed only to retrieve his touch before depositing the game-winning tally into an empty net with 37 seconds left, giving the Bobcats a thrilling 2-1 triumph.

That contest was a battle between rivals who are expected to contend for the York-Adams Division I title in 2021.

“I was waiting for a long ball over the top,” Warcholak said. “I get to it, take a touch around the goalie and just put it away.”

Warcholak was swarmed by his teammates as he put his finger over his lips while running toward the Northeastern student section.

“It was just amazing,” he said.

Warcholak shared with his coach, Eric Shoemaker, in the postgame huddle that he felt like his legs were about to give out on that final play.

Fortunately for both, they did not.

“He shared that he was about to cramp up before he put it into the goal,” Shoemaker said. “So I’m glad that he got it in.”

A long day Saturday, when the Bobcats downed Shippensburg before falling to Red Land in the final, wasn’t the best preparation for a early-season contest of this magnitude, against a Dallastown side that earned a 1-1 split vs. Northeastern a season ago.

It won’t get much easier for Northeastern, which takes on backyard rival Central York Thursday in another high-profile D-I battle.

“We have some tired legs in that group,” Shoemaker said. “We had guys that played two full games (Saturday), so this was a really impressive performance.”

That’s something that Shoemaker is hoping will continue this season as his team returns a number of all-stars from last year’s Division I championship squad. The biggest concern, however, was finding reliable scoring from a returning core that scored just one goal last year.

“We’ve had Alex Afata for the last four years score so many of our goals,” Shoemaker said. “So I challenged these guys to see how we can get the ball into the net through other people this year. Last year we scored 36 goals and 35 of them were from seniors that graduated.”

Lincoln Wertz scored the first goal for Northeastern early in the second half to even up the score at 1-1. Dallastown’s Kaden Kashner put the Wildcats ahead in the first half with just under 15 minutes left before the break.

OTHER BOYS’ SOCCER

Central York 9, Dover 0: At Central, Nate Kimball had three goals to lead the Panthers. Joey Bevevino added two goals and an assist. Holger Lozana chipped in a goal and assist. Central outshot Dover, 30-1.

Susquehannock 2. York Suburban 0: At Glen Rock, Ashton Murray and Gabe Glanz scored goals and Carlos Dilts had an assist to spark the Warriors. Cooper Sistrunk had four saves to record the shutout in goal. Ty Pridgen had 11 saves for Suburban.

Hanover 1, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, Giovani Buckalew found the back of the net at the 22:20 mark in the second half to clinch the York-Adams Division III victory for the Nighthawks. Carlos Gonzalez made seven stops in goal to record the shutout. For the Irish, John Forjan made nine saves in goal.

Littlestown 9, Milton Hershey 0: At Hershey, Littlestown improved to 3-0 with the nonleague win. Josh Blose had four goals and an assist for the Thunderbolts. Blose now has nine goals on the season. Harry Moroz added two goals and an assist, while Leo Guzman had a goal and two assists.

Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, Jake Ogle led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring one goal and adding one assist.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Red Lion 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, Kylin McIntire collected a goal and two assists to spark the Lions. Grace Tollinger added a goal and an assist. Bella Vanover had Red Lion’s other goal.

Fairfield 4, Delone Catholic 3 (2-OT): At McSherrystown, Breana Valentine’s goal in the second overtime lifted the Green Knights to the win. Valentine finished with two goals and an assist. Therese Phelan and Audrey Chesko had Fairfield’s other goals. Fina Mochi scored all of Delone’s goals. Kallie Gilbart had 14 saves for Delone.

Gettysburg 2, West York 0: At Gettysburg, the Warriors blanked the Bulldogs behind goals from Isabelle Gaydon and Autumn Oaster.

Eastern York 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Wrightsville, Hanna Sellers had a goal and an assist to lead the Golden Knights. Sophia Hoff and Abby Zumbrum also scored goals, while Olivia Feltenberger and Caitlin Shetter added assists.

