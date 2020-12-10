Area athletes earn all-state and regional All-America recognition in high school soccer

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Seven York County high school athletes have earned all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association, including two repeat selections.

Central York girls' goalkeeper Morgan Wood and Northern York boys' midfielder Connor Swope have now been named all-state in both 2019 and 2020.

Additionally, Wood, Swope and Northeastern boys' forward Alex Afata were named 2020 United Soccer Coaches Region II All-Americans. All three are seniors. It was the second consecutive year that Wood is a Region II All-American. Afata was also named an all-state boys' player.

Wood, who is committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for William and Mary, is a three-time York-Adams League Division I all-star, including two first-team selections. She was the Y-A D-I Player of the Year in 2019. Wood helped the Panthers to a 14-0-0 regular season in 2020 and a Y-A D-I crown. She was the only goalkeeper on the USC Region II All-America Team.

Swope, meanwhile, helped the Polar Bears to the program’s first-ever District 3 Class 3-A championship. Northern York also advanced to the program’s first-ever PIAA 3-A state final. Swope helped Northern finish at 19-1-1. He had 21 goals and five assists in 2020.

Afata finished off a standout career with 19 goals and five assists in 15 matches played in 2020. It was the third straight season when he averaged at least one goal per game. He finished his career with 64 goals and 15 assists in 74 matches. Afata was the 2020 Y-A D-I Boys’ Player of the Year and is a three-time D-I all-star. Afata helped the Bobcats to the D-I championship with a 12-2-0 regular-season mark. It was Northeastern's first division title since 2005.

Other all-state performers: Four other athletes from the Y-A League earned all-state recognition from the PSCA: Susquehannock boys' junior midfielder Fallou Cisse, York Catholic boys' senior defender Jonathan Yinger, Gettysburg girls' senior forward Lora Bertram and Spring Grove girls' senior forward Carley Kibler.

Cisse piled up 19 goals and nine assists for Susquehannock. In just three varsity seasons, he has 30 goals and 27 assists. He was the 2020 Y-A D-II Boys’ Player of the Year and is now a two-time D-II all-star. Cisse sparked the Warriors to a 12-0-0 regular season and the D-II crown. It was the Warriors' fourth consecutive division crown. Susquehannock also garnered the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs and advanced to the district semifinals.

Yinger was the 2020 Y-A D-III Boys’ Player of the Year and is now a two-time D-II all-star. He had 11 goals and eight assists in 2020 for York Catholic and finished his career with 36 goals and 28 assists. Yinger helped the Fighting Irish to an 11-0-1 regular-season record and the D-III crown. The Irish earned the No. 3 seed in the District 3 Class 1-A playoffs before falling in the district semifinals.

Kibler was named the 2020 Y-A D-I Girls’ Player of the Year. She was a four-year starter and a three-year captain for the Rockets, scoring 65 goals during her career. As a junior, she scored 23 goals during a season when the Rockets won just two games. As a senior, she had 20 assists and 12 goals, helping the Rockets improve to a six-win season.

Bertram was a big reason that Gettysburg won the 2020 Y-A D-II crown at 12-0-0. She was a Y-A D-II all-star in 2020 and the Y-A D-II Player of the Year in 2019, when she also sparked the Warriors to the D-II championship.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.