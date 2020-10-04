Favorites emerge in early going of York-Adams League soccer races

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams League soccer season is just a couple weeks old, but some division favorites already seem to have emerged.

In Division I, Northeastern is the only unbeaten boys’ team remaining at 4-0, thanks largely to the standout play of Alex Afata.

Afata scored the game’s only goal on Saturday in a 1-0 victory over South Western, off an assist from Brian Warrender.

That followed an impressive 3-0 Northeastern victory over Central York on Thursday, when Afata provided all three assists. Mitchel Kling, Warrender and Seth Sidle scored the Northeastern goals vs. Central. Afata has six goals and three assists on the season for Northeastern, which has outscored its opponents, 10-1.

In Division II, the defending champion Susquehannock boys are also 4-0 after pounding Kennard-Dale on Saturday (9-0) and New Oxford on Thursday (6-0). On the season, the Warriors have outscored their foes, 24-1.

West York is 3-0 in D-II after a 3-0 win over Eastern York on Friday. Todd McGladrie had two goals in that game. The Bulldogs have outscored their foes, 6-1.

In the Division III boys’ race, York Catholic stands at 4-0 after a 4-1 victory over Fairfield on Saturday. Colin Smith (two goals) and Jon Yinger (goal, assist) led the Irish to that win. York Catholic is the only unbeaten team in D-III and has outscored its foes, 16-3.

Girls' races: On the girls’ side, defending champion Central York is the only unbeaten team in D-I at 4-0 after a 6-1 victory over Spring Grove on Saturday. Central has outscored its opponents 16-5.

After a 5-1 win over Kennard-Dale on Saturday, Susquehannock is the lone girls’ unbeaten in D-II at 4-0. The Warriors have outscored their foes 14-1.

The surprise team thus far in D-II is West York, which stands at 3-1 after a 1-0 double-overtime victory on Saturday vs. York Suburban and a 2-0 win over Eastern York on Thursday. West York finished at just 2-10 in the division last season.

In D-III, the defending champion Fairfield girls again look like the team to beat after downing York Catholic on Saturday, 4-1. Both teams entered that match at 3-0 in the division.

