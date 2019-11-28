Buy Photo YAIAA Boys' Soccer Senior All Star Game at Red Lion High School, Thursday, November 14, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Dallastown's Gabe Wunderlich, left, earned all-state honors this season. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Six York-Adams League athletes have earned all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

Making the boys’ team were Dallastown senior midfielder Gabe Wunderlich, Susquehannock senior midfielder Nolan Holloway and Gettysburg senior defender Logan Carbaugh.

The York-Adams girls on the all-state list are Central York junior goalie Morgan Wood, Central York senior defender Madison Davis and Fairfield senior forward Annabel Anderson.

One other York County player also captured all-state honors – Northern York junior midfielder Connor Swope.

Boys' honorees: Wunderlich was a standout for a Dallastown team that won its first 23 games en route to winning York-Adams Division I and Y-A tournament championships. At one point late in the season, Dallastown was ranked No. 1 in the state among large schools and in the top 10 nationally.

Buy Photo Susquehannock's Nolan Hollway, seen here in all-star action, has earned all-state recognition. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown’s season, however, ended with losses in the District 3 Class 4-A title match (1-0 to Central Dauphin) and in a PIAA 4-A first-round match (4-2 to District 12 champ La Salle College).

Wunderlich scored more than a dozen goals during the season, including the game-winning overtime tally in the District 3 Class 4-A semifinals against Palmyra. Wunderlich’s goal against Palmyra was nicknamed by a few fans as the "wunderkick."

Wunderlich was also the Y-A D-I Player of the Year.

Holloway and Carbaugh, meanwhile, shared the D-II player-of-the-year honor.

Holloway was the leader of a Susquehannock team that went 21-3-2, including the Y-A D-II crown. Susquehannock was ranked among the top-10 big schools in the state at the end of the regular season.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Logan Carbaugh, seen here in all-star action, is an all-state defender. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Susquehannock was unbeaten during the regular season, but suffered postseason losses to Dallastown (in the Y-A tournament final), to Northern (in the District 3 3-A semifinals) and to Strath Haven (in a first-round state contest).

Carbaugh, meanwhile, earned his honor despite playing for a Gettysburg team that finished just 7-6-1.

Swope helped Northern finish at 17-5-1, including a berth in the District 3 3-A title match and a state playoff berth.

All-state girls: Wood and Davis, meanwhile, helped Central win the Y-A D-I title and a fourth straight league tournament championship.

Wood was also named the Y-A D-I Player of the Year and has already committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for William and Mary.

Buy Photo Central York's Morgan Wood, right, is an all-state goalkeeper. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Central York's Madison Davis is an all-state defender. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Fairfield's Annabel Anderson, left, is an all-state forward. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Davis and Wood spearheaded a Panthers defense that recorded 14 shutout victories this season, including a 3-0 verdict over rival Dallastown in the district playoffs.

The Panthers finished 16-4-1.

Anderson was a scoring machine for a Fairfield team that won a fourth-straight Y-A D-III crown, finished second in the District 3 1-A playoffs and advanced to the state 1-A semifinals. The Green Knights finished 23-3.

Anderson, who helped Fairfield win a state 1-A title as a freshman in 2016, recently committed to play NCAA Division I soccer for Virginia Commonwealth.

She finished her career with more than 100 goals and finished second on the school's all-time scoring list.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.