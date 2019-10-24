Share This Story!
York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Thursday, Oct. 24
STAFF REPORT
Published 8:07 p.m. ET Oct. 24, 2019 | Updated 9:16 p.m. ET Oct. 24, 2019
Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Cocalico at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock 3, Cocalico 0
West York at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin 2, West York 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
FINAL: Mechanicsburg 4, Gettysburg 1
