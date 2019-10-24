Story Highlights Susquehannock boys's soccer defeated Cocalico, 3-0.

West York boys' soccer lost to Lower Dauphin, 2-1.

Boys' soccer

Susquehannock 3, Cocalico 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors netted all three goals in the first half to take a commanding lead and never looked back, capturing the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal contest. Greyson Murray led the Warriors' offense with one goal and one assist. Teammates Jon Collins and Jon Lippy each scored one goal, while Fallou Cisse and Nathan Weldon each added one assist.

Warriors goalie Nick Koval stopped all four shots in goal to record the shutout win. With the victory, Susquehannock (20-1-2) moves on to the semifinals and will face Northern York (16-3-1) on Monday at home at 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin 2, West York 1: Jason Bruder scored early in the second half to tie the game after Lower Dauphin took an early lead, but West York allowed a second goal later in the half and were eliminated.

Lower Dauphin (16-3-1) will face Hershey (14-3-2) at home on Monday at 7 p.m.

Girls' soccer

Mechanicsburg 4, Gettysburg 1: Mechanicsburg racked up four goals and had too much offense for Gettysburg, ending the Warriors' season.

Mechanicsburg (17-3) moves to the semifinals against Conrad Weiser (18-3) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.