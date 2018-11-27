Buy Photo West York's Jake Altimore. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Six York-Adams League soccer players have earned all-state recognition.

Jake Altimore, Nick DeMarco and Casey Slater were honored on the boys' side.

Gabby Young, Madi Davis and Kylie Firestone were recognized on the girls' side.

Six York-Adams League players have been recognized alongside some of Pennsylvania’s best high school soccer players.

The six were given all-state honors recently from the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

West York junior Jake Altimore, York Catholic senior Nick DeMarco and South Western senior Casey Slater were named to the boys’ all-state team as midfielders.

The local players honored on the girls’ side were Red Lion senior forward Gabby Young, Dover senior midfielder Kylie Firestone and Central York junior defender Madi Davis.

In all, more than 120 players received the recognition from across Pennsylvania.

Altimore: Altimore scored nine goals and contributed four assists to help the Bulldogs go farther in the District 3 playoffs than ever before. He was named the Y-A Division II Player of the Year. The Bulldogs (17-5-2) shared both the D-II and league playoff crowns with rival Susquehannock before claiming a thrilling triumph over the Warriors in the District 3 3-A quarterfinals.

Buy Photo York Catholic's Nick DeMarco. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

DeMarco: DeMarco helped the Irish (15-6) advance to the District 3 1-A final. He finished the year with 10 goals and six assists and was named the Y-A D-III Player of the Year.

Slater: Slater was selected the Y-A D-I Player of the Year, after helping the Mustangs to an 11-4-4 overall mark and a second-place finish in D-I. He tallied 11 goals and 15 assists for the season. Slater rebounded strongly after his junior season was ended by a serious leg injury.

Young: Young scored 17 goals in 2018, doubling her total from the previous season, and assisted on nine goals. She led the Lions (12-7) to their first Y-A D-I girls’ soccer title. She broke her nose in early October but played the rest of the season while wearing a protective face guard.

South Western's Casey Slater. Submitted (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Davis: Young shared the Y-A D-I Player of the Year Award in 2018 with Davis, who was a stalwart defender for the Panthers. Red Lion coach Meghan Roy called Davis a “phenomenal player” and a “ball winner.”

Buy Photo Central York's Madi Davis. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Firestone: Firestone was the Y-A D-II Player of the Year after accounting for 84 percent of the Eagles’ goals.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Gabby Young. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

She had 31 goals and seven assists in 2018, with the Eagles scoring 45 total goals.

“She really carried our team,” Dover head coach Jim Zimmerman said.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.