Susquehannock boys' lacrosse bows out of state playoffs with loss to Mars

The Susquehannock boys' lacrosse team kept it close and gave itself a chance. But the Warriors ultimately saw their season come to a close Saturday afternoon in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals with a 10-5 loss to Mars at Penn State's Panzer Stadium.

Susky finished 17-5 in another memorable campaign. Led by nine starters in a 12-player senior class, the Warriors reached the second round of states for the third year in a row. They also placed third in the District 3 Class 2A tournament and made the York-Adams League playoffs as well.

A year ago, Susquehannock was 20-1 before running into a buzz saw of a Mars team that wiped out the Warriors, 16-5, in this same round. Head coach Tom Mayne said those Fightin' Planets — who went on to win the state title with ease — were the best high school team he had ever seen. The Warriors knew they would face a tall task again Saturday in State College, but they wanted to go down swinging.

The teams were level at 2-2 after the first quarter before Mars (21-2) opened up a 6-4 advantage at halftime. The Planets stretched the margin to 8-5 through three frames and scored two unanswered goals in the fourth.

Senior Ben Oestrike and junior Carter Kernan each scored twice for Susky, while Doug Reinecke also scored and Tristan Coleman dished out three assists. Goalie Nick Blucher saved 11 of 21 shots. Mars junior Enzo Grieco tallied five goals and Dy­lan Phil­lips scored twice.

The Planets will battle District 3 champion Lampeter-Strasburg in the state semifinals Tuesday. Mayne and Susquehannock were eager for another chance against the Pioneers after surrendering a 9-4 advantage and losing 10-9 in the district semifinals May 30. But Mars was too much to overcome.

Only one York-Adams League team remains in action this spring. Central York boys' volleyball swept LaSalle College in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals Saturday morning to advance to next week's action. Hanover baseball also made the state quarterfinals before falling Thursday. Seven local squads made states in total.

Susky will have a much different look next year with nine starters graduating this spring. The group spearheaded the most successful run in program history, reaching at least the district semifinals and winning a game at states in three consecutive seasons. The 2023 team may not have added more hardware to last year's District 3 championship, but they left the field Saturday with plenty to be proud of.