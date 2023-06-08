Susquehannock boys' lacrosse seniors looking for one more big moment at states

It’s been a historic run for the Susquehannock boys’ lacrosse senior class. The Warriors had never been a consistent presence at the top of the league and district before. But that’s changed in the last three years, with three straight trips to the state playoffs and a 2022 District 3 title.

Tuesday’s 16-4 win over Lansdale Catholic made it three PIAA first-round victories in as many seasons for the program. But Susky has yet to make it past the second round, falling 12-11 to Crestwood two years ago and 16-5 to Mars last spring.

Saturday is another chance, and it’s Mars on the other side once again. The Fightin’ Planets bulldozed the Warriors on their way to the state championship in 2022 after reaching the finals the year prior. Saturday’s game is set for 2:30 p.m. at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium.

Susquehannock head coach Tom Mayne knows his team faces an uphill battle. He just wants his team and its 12 seniors to compete with everything they have.

“When we played them last year, that was the best high school team I’d ever seen in my life,” Mayne said after Tuesday’s triumph. “And I told my boys that, and I said it’s unfortunate the way things get ranked that we’re getting knocked out, but I said, ‘That team’s gonna win states easily,’ and they did. This year … I don’t think they’re as good as they were last year, but when they were the best high school team I ever saw, they’re still gonna be really good.

“We may not beat them five out of seven, (but) we’ve only got to beat them once. We don’t play a series in lacrosse, so we have a chance. We’ll see how we do.”

The Warriors’ senior class comprises nine of the team’s 10 starters, plus the faceoff specialist. Three seniors have notched 60-plus goals — Tristan Coleman and Dominic Eckels have 62, with Doug Reinecke at 40 and Ben Oestrike close behind with 48. Defensemen TJ McKee and Brad Simons were both York-Adams League all-stars, as was FOGO Brad Bennett. Goalie Nick Blucher was an honorable mention. And midfielder Jake Wetzel returned from injury in the district playoffs to register a hat trick in his first game of the season.

Mayne chuckled when discussing how difficult it was to pick a captain prior to the season (the Warriors tabbed Coleman and McKee). The group has been tight-knit since long before high school and pulled in the same direction as a cohesive unit. Some voices may be louder than others, but they all hold weight in the locker room.

“They all have personalities that mix really well with each other. They hang out together. They're friends. They're in this whole thing together, which is why they're successful on the field,” Mayne said. “We have our leaders, and they do lead, but it’s not as dynamic of a leadership because they all kind of lead. They all kind of take turns, they all have good things to say, they don’t fight with each other, so it’s really a group effort most of the time.”

After the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19, a majority of the class was in the varsity lineup as sophomores in 2021. Susky finished fourth in the York-Adams League but made a run to the district final and won a game at states. The Warriors followed with an unbeaten league campaign and a District 3 Class 2A championship last spring; they finished 21-2 with the only losses coming to Central York in the league final and Mars in the state playoffs.

This season began with adversity, as Wetzel broke his collarbone in a February snowboarding accident. Susquehannock still started 11-0, blowing out nearly everyone on the schedule before dropping showdowns with Central York and Dallastown. The Warriors took Central to overtime in the Y-A semis before losing in sudden death. And they suffered an even more crushing fate against Lampeter-Strasburg in the district semifinals, blowing a 9-4 lead and falling 10-9 in OT.

Susky bounced back with a win over Trinity in the third-place game, then took advantage of an opportunity to host Lansdale Catholic in Tuesday’s first round due to the Crusaders’ field being unavailable. Reinecke and Oestrike scored four times, Coleman and Eckels each had a hat trick and the Warriors showed how dominant they can be at their best.

“The group has always been sound, has always been talented. We learned what it was like to play with a target on our backs all year — I don't think we've ever had to endure that at this school — and we handled it pretty well,” Mayne said. “With some injuries, we just couldn’t quite pull off what we were hoping to pull off. But you’ve got to find the gold nuggets that exist. And the gold nuggets are, this team (has been) three times to states, two times to district finals, one district championship, three state wins. You’ve got to be proud of that.”

After the district loss to L-S — which won the title two days later — Mayne told his team the pressure was off and the players had nothing to lose. That’s his message once again entering Saturday’s clash. Mars enters with a 20-2 record and comes in off a 16-1 win over Trinity (which Susquehannock beat 14-6). That allows the Warriors (17-4) to play the role of the underdog.

And maybe, just maybe, the revenge tour can continue into next week.

“It’s their last chance to play, maybe … so I’d like to go down swinging or come away with one and maybe even get to get a little redemption against Lampeter-Strasburg (in the state semifinals),” Mayne said. “That’d be fun. That’d be how I’d write it if I could write it myself.”

WINS AT THE WIRE

Only three York-Adams League teams advanced to state quarterfinals this spring. Hanover baseball was set to play Thursday evening against District 2 champion Dallas after taking down District 4 winner Mifflinburg on Monday. And Central York boys’ volleyball will take the court at 11 a.m. Saturday against District 12 champ La Salle College at Avon Grove High School.

The Panthers’ journey to this point has been as heart-pounding as can be.

Central York is no stranger to Pennsylvania’s biggest boys’ volleyball stages, but the York-Adams champions were almost sent home in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals, needing five sets to hold off Governor Mifflin. Their district semifinal match at Warwick literally couldn’t have been closer, as all five sets were decided by the bare minimum of two points before the Panthers again prevailed in five. And after suffering a sweep at the hands of Cumberland Valley in the final, Central faced a season-defining test against powerhouse North Allegheny.

Tuesday night’s PIAA first-round contest pitted the teams ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in the PVCA Class 3A rankings. Second-ranked North Allegheny, winners of the last four straight tournaments, was sent on the road. The Panthers got the better of the Tigers in the first two sets, only for NA to force a fifth frame and pull ahead 12-9. Central, though, rallied to win 16-14 and capture the match in front of its home fans.

La Salle College isn’t in the PVCA top 10 but boasts a 15-2 record and swept No. 10 Pennridge on Tuesday. Top-ranked Shaler — which beat North Allegheny three times this season, including for the District 7 title — likely looms in the semifinals; the Titans swept quarterfinal foe Canon McMillan in the D7 semis. No. 3-ranked Cumberland Valley sits on the other side of the bracket alongside No. 6 Emmaus, No. 4 Parkland and Upper Dublin.

From midseason tournaments such as its own Koller Classic and its run through the playoffs, Central York has proven to be among the best in the state once again. Now it’s time to see how far the Panthers can go.