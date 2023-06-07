Central York boys' lacrosse season ends with valiant fight in PIAA playoffs

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE — There is a lot for the Central York boys’ lacrosse team to be proud of this year. After all, it was a season filled with a couple of notable firsts.

The senior members of the squad helped the program capture its first District 3 Class 3A semifinal victory this year. Those same seniors also became the first class to win the York-Adams League title in each of their seasons (three straight, after the 2020 campaign was wiped out).

On Wednesday evening, the Panthers were looking to add at least one more first to their list — the program’s first PIAA victory. And the Central York boys hung with District 11 runner-up Parkland early on in their first-round clash. The visitors, however, were able to dominate the scoreboard in the second period and claim a five-goal lead by intermission.

Playing catch-up has never been a strong suit for the Y-A champs, but the Panthers put up a valiant effort over the final 24 minutes. Central York scored the final four goals of the contest, but it was not enough to overcome a six-goal deficit. The Panthers came up short of their goal and dropped a 15-13 heartbreaker to Parkland that capped the team’s terrific season with a final record of 18-4.

“We gave up a couple of easy goals tonight and that was kind of the difference in the game,” Central coach Ryan Muller said. “We were constantly battling and constantly battling, but the kids never gave up. They kept up the fight and they kept believing.”

A late surge in the third quarter saw the Panthers draw within 12-9 with just under 30 seconds left in the period. The Trojans, however, got one back with 5.4 seconds left before scoring twice more in the first 90 seconds of the final stanza to take a 15-9 advantage.

In years past in the state playoffs, falling behind by that many was not met with the level of fight and willpower necessary to attempt and achieve a comeback. Muller, however, saw his team buckle down and take control of the play from that point on as the home team staged a rally befitting a champion.

“When you get here (to the state playoffs), you’re playing against the 16 best teams in the state,” Muller said. “I think that each year we’ve gotten a little bit closer and little bit better, but we just have to keep grinding and we did that (in the fourth quarter).”

Macon Myers, one of the eight senior leaders of the club, scored a minute after Parkland’s last tally of the night to make it 15-10. Brandon Anderson then found the net twice, the final one coming with just 65 seconds left, before Kiran Gupta struck 11 seconds later to draw the Panthers within a pair.

The Trojans won the ensuing faceoff and called timeout with 49.9 seconds left on the clock. Desperate for anything to regain possession, Muller challenged the stick of the Parkland faceoff player during the timeout. After inspection by the officials, the stick was deemed to be illegal, which gave Central the ball with a man up.

“We kind of had to do anything we could to get the ball back,” Muller said. “We challenged the stick, but we didn’t know if it would work out or not. Fortunately it did.”

The Panthers, however, were unable to capitalize, as Trojans goalie Andrew Matulevicius came up with a clutch save that snuffed out the threat.

“We were still positive and we made it close,” Muller said. “Just paying attention to all those details all throughout the game matters and there were just a few too many plays were it was too easy for them.”

Between opening the season with two close one-goal defeats and ending the campaign with losses in the District 3 final and the PIAA opener, the Panthers strung together an impressive 18-game winning streak that included the program’s fifth York-Adams title.

“This senior class missed their freshman year because of COVID, but they went 3-for-3 at counties and they were the first class to lead us to a District 3 final,” Muller said. “They’ve led us to the state tournament every single year. We’ve played the Radnors and played the Springfields and the Parklands, and I think that they’ve proven that this program belongs at that level. I think they’ll pass that on to the younger kids and (they) showed them exactly what the expectation is every year.

“We want to be the best and play against the best, and that’s what the goal is every year. We did that today, but we just came up a little bit short.”

Myers and Anderson each finished with three goals apiece, while Dayton Bagwell and A.J. Basile scored twice for the Panthers. Myers added three assists and Brian McGarvey, the Y-A Player of the Year, recorded two assists while winning 16 of 30 draws.