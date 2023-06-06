York-Adams League coaches select 2023 girls' lacrosse all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its girls' lacrosse all-stars for the 2023 season.

League coaches selected first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, alongside a Player of the Year and honors for the best at each position. The first and second teams traditionally feature four attackers, six midfielders, four defenders and a goalie, although five defenders were named to this year's first team.

South Western senior Leah Leonard was named the league's Player of the Year and Most Valuable Midfielder. Leonard did it all for the Mustangs, who broke through for a share of the YAIAA regular-season title before finishing second in the league tournament and third in the District 3 Class 3A bracket. The team is set to take on District 1's Springfield-Delco in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.

Mustangs sophomore Cam Storey took home Most Valuable Goalie and made the all-star first team at the position. South Western had four first-team selections in total, with senior midfielder Lexi Plesic and senior defender Grace Murray joining Leonard and Storey. Attacker Rachel Marshall and defenders Kayln Arnold and Morgan Schneider all made the second team, while attacker Paige Coates was an honorable mention.

New Oxford players grabbed the two other positional honors, with Ally Mathis claiming Most Valuable Attacker and Naomi Doll winning Most Valuable Defender. The Colonials went 8-7 overall and 6-6 in the league, narrowly missing the 3A district playoffs.

League champion York Catholic had three players — attacker Jess Daugherty and midfielders Katie Bullen and Delaney Staples — named to the all-star first team. Red Lion had a pair of first-team honorees in attacker Hailey Hayes and midfielder Hannah Connors. Those two teams were part of a four-way tie for the league title with South Western and Susquehannock; York Catholic won the county tournament over South Western.

The Fighting Irish joined the Mustangs in qualifying for the PIAA tournament and will battle District 1 Class 2A champion Mount St. Joseph in Tuesday's first round.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2023 GIRLS' LACROSSE ALL-STARS

Player of the Year: Leah Leonard, South Western

Most Valuable Attacker: Ally Mathis, New Oxford

Most Valuable Midfielder: Leah Leonard, South Western

Most Valuable Defender: Naomi Doll, New Oxford

Most Valuable Goalie: Cam Storey, South Western

FIRST TEAM

Attack: Ally Mathis, New Oxford; Hailey Hayes, Red Lion; Alexis Federline, Dallastown; Jess Daugherty, York Catholic

Midfield: Leah Leonard, South Western; Lexi Plesic, South Western; Cambria Rice, York Suburban; Hannah Connors, Red Lion; Katie Bullen, York Catholic; Delaney Staples, York Catholic

Defense: Naomi Doll, New Oxford; Sienna Kopp, Susquehannock; Grace Murray, South Western; Macey Baum, Spring Grove; Keira Linebaugh, New Oxford

Goalie: Cam Storey, South Western

SECOND TEAM

Attack: Rachel Marshall, South Western; Poppy Fornoff, Kennard Dale; Madison Cohee, New Oxford; Isabella Vogel, Susquehannock

Midfield: Rachel Stiffler, Susquehannock; Emma Alex, Dallastown; Kendall Smith, Spring Grove; Cameryn Cohee, New Oxford; Sydney Winpigler, New Oxford; Bella Kachik, Susquehannock

Defense: Kayln Arnold, South Western; Morgan Schneider, South Western; Sophie Perry, York Catholic; Anna Seufert, York Catholic

Goalie: Amanda Reed, York Catholic

HONORABLE MENTION

Attack: Paige Coates, South Western; Riley Jackson, York Suburban; MJ Rupp, West York; Sarah Perry, York Catholic; Jenna Davis, Dover

Midfield: Hannah Carl, Kennard-Dale; Noa Schneider, Kennard-Dale; Emma Beach, Dallastown; Creelyn Bastinelli, York Suburban; Eden Ward, West York; Savannah Quave, Red Lion; Kaelyn Eaches, Red Lion

Defense: Madison Davidson, Kennard-Dale; Hailey Markey, Dallastown; Brynn Terry, Dallastown; Ann Sargen, York Suburban; Riley Watson, Red Lion; Grace Grandas, York Catholic; Eva Ross, Susquehannock