Local roundup: Susquehannock boys' lacrosse cruises to PIAA first-round victory

Staff Report

The senior-laden Susquehannock boys' lacrosse team knew what to expect in its third consecutive state tournament appearance. And the Warriors took care of business Tuesday, winning their first-round contest for the third year in a row.

Susquehannock advanced to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals with a 16-4 home victory over District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic. The Warriors led 8-2 at the half and stretched the margin to 15-2 in the fourth quarter to activate a running clock.

Susky's senior scoring quartet combined for 14 goals. Doug Reinecke tallied four alongside two assists, Ben Oestrike added four of his own, Dominic Eckels chipped in three goals with an assist and Tristan Coleman recorded a hat trick. Brad Bennett and Daniel Kaliszak contributed a goal apiece to the rout, while goalie Nick Blucher saved five of nine shots faced.

With the win, Susquehannock advances to a quarterfinal rematch with reigning state champion Mars. The Fighting Planets dominated the Warriors, 16-5, in the same round in 2022 en route to the title. The quarterfinals will be played Saturday at a time and place to be determined.

MORE BOYS' LACROSSE

PIAA Class 3A first round

Radnor 16, Dallastown 3

GIRLS' LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2A first round

Mount St. Joseph Academy 15, York Catholic 11: At Mount St. Joseph, Katie Bullen scored a game-high seven goals to lead the Irish offense in the losing effort. Teammate Jess Daugherty scored two goals and added two assists, while Sarah Perry and Leah Gaito each scored one goal and added one assist apiece. With the loss, York Catholic (18-4) has been eliminated.

PIAA Class 3A first round

Springfield-Delco 17, South Western 5

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, North Allegheny 2: At Central York, the Panthers (18-2) won the first two sets and held on for the 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 17-15 state playoff victory over the four-time defending state champion Tigers. Donovan Burris led Central York with 18 kills; Christian Bucks had 16 kills and nine digs; Trevor Ketrick had 14 kills; Lance Shaffer had 60 assists; and Ryan Roberts had 29 digs. With the win, Central York moves on to Saturday's quarterfinals and will face La Salle College at a site and time to be determined.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Stoops' no-hitter leads Pistons to 1-0 victory: At East Prospect, Dylan Stoops threw a no-hitter against Jacobus and the host Pistons (7-2) walked it off in the bottom of the seventh. Stoops struck out 13 and walked one to complete the feat, but it wasn't official until Devin Strickler's ground ball was misplayed and scored Dan Wecker to end the game. Joshua Monturo threw a complete game on the mound for the Jackals (5-6), while striking out five, walking one, allowing three hits and no earned runs to take the loss.

Windsor 3, York Township 2: At Windsor, Shawn Wilson brought home Jakob Shaffer on a fielder's choice in the seventh to break the 2-2 tie and clinch the walk-off victory for the Cardinals (6-3). Teammate Ryan Stabley led off the inning with a double and was lifted for Shaffer as a pinch runner. Stabley went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Noah Beach pitched 6 2/3 innings and Kieran Kearns earned the win after finishing the seventh. For York Township (3-7), Jeffery Deveney went 2 for 2 and Robert Leon went 2 for 3.

Hallam 3, Stewartstown 1: At Hallam, Tyler Fisher pitched a complete game and allowed one run on two hits with nine strikeouts to lead the Express (4-7) to the home victory. Teammates Noah Gonzalez went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Derek Sheckard went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. For the Vets (5-5), Evan Beach went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Wade Kaminski threw two shutout innings in relief.

Conrads 10, Felton 6: At Conrads, Gavin Constein led Conrads (6-4) to the home victory by going 2 for 2 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Teammates Josh Knaub was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Matt Jordan went 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI. For the Mad Dogs (3-7), Jason Aspito went 1 for 2 with a three-run homer in the top of the third, while teammates Kameron Bayman and Colin Heaps each went 2 for 4.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Glen Rock 7, Pleasureville 6: At Glen Rock, Greg Borges' RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Trent Smoot from second to clinch the walk-off victory for Glen Rock (3-3). Teammate Kevin Kopas finished 3 for 4 and hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, while Jonathan Lugo went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. For the Hawks (2-6), Jarryn Andrews went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Dieter Luta finished 2 for 3.

Jefferson 3, Mechanicsburg 2: At Jefferson, the Titans (5-3) plated all three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead and went on to capture the home victory. Brian Bossom threw a complete game on the mound to earn the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven. Teammate Brevin Neveker went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Sam Crater was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Mechanicsburg dropped its first game of the season and fell to 6-1.

Stoverstown 5, South Mountain 0: At Dillsburg, E.J. Nadolny pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Tigers (5-3) to the road victory. He allowed seven hits and struck out none but still kept the Sox off the board. Teammate Joe Yourgal went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Nick Spangler went 2 for 4 and Ben Maudi collected three RBIs for the game. For the Sox (1-6), Cameron Kearns went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Manchester 7, Vikings 0: At Shiloh, Abi Sosa pitched a complete game shutout with three hits allowed and 11 strikeouts to lead the Indians (5-4) to the road victory. Teammate Spencer Rhoads went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth and scored three runs, while Adam Kipp went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For the Vikings (0-7), Trent Ketterman went 2 for 3 at the plate.

LEGION BASEBALL (MONDAY)

Red Lion 3, Northeastern 2 (8 innings): At Red Lion, Lane Heuer's two-out RBI single scored Carter Foote-Renwick from second to clinch the walk-off victory for Red Lion (1-0). Heuer went 2 for 4 in the game, while teammate Connor Lawrence allowed two runs in six innings pitched and Jackson Harris followed with two shutout frames. For Northeastern (1-1), Quinn Shindler threw a complete game on the mound, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven. Teammate Brandon Charleston went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Shiloh 3, Gettysburg 2: At Gettysburg, Marcus Ropp led Shiloh (1-1) to the road victory by allowing one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Aiden Zallnick recorded the final out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the save. Teammate Will Plappert went 3 for 4 at the plate, while Logan Claycomb scored two runs. For Gettysburg (0-1), Mason Rebert went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run scored.