Local roundup: Trio of lacrosse teams wins third-place district playoff games

The Susquehannock boys and South Western and York Catholic girls all won their third-place contests Thursday in the District 3 lacrosse playoffs.

The Warrior boys earned a 14-6 home victory over Trinity in the District 3 Class 2A consolation contest. The Fighting Irish girls cruised to a 19-11 win at Lower Dauphin in the 2A bracket. And the Mustangs took down Hempfield with a 7-6 overtime victory on the road to take third in the 3A girls' tournament.

Susquehannock, which won the 2A district boys' title in 2022, was stunned in overtime by Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday. But the No. 2-seed Warriors rebounded for a commanding win Thursday over the visiting No. 5 Shamrocks. Susky will battle District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic in next week's state playoffs.

York Catholic's girls, on the heels of a blowout loss against Twin Valley, responded with an offensive explosion Thursday at Lower Dauphin. The No. 6-seed Irish led 10-6 at halftime and pulled away down the stretch. They'll take on District 1 champion Mount St. Joseph to open the state bracket.

The South Western girls were no match for Wilson in Tuesday's semifinals, but they went back and forth with Hempfield throughout their consolation match. And with the winner in overtime, the Mustangs closed their district playoff run on a high note.

MORE BOYS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3A championship game

Manheim Township 17, Central York 10: At Manheim Township, the No. 3-seed Panthers (19-3) led 4-1 after the first quarter before the No. 1-seed Blue Streaks (18-1) scored eight unanswered goals and cruised to the victory and district title. Macon Myers and Dayton Bagwell scored three goals apiece for Central, while Jake Laubach registered six tallies and Peyton Moritzen added four for the hosts.

District 3 Class 3A third-place game

Hempfield 17, Dallastown 5

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 2A championship match

Cumberland Valley 3, Central York 0: At Cumberland Valley, the No. 1-seed Eagles won the championship match by the scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-16. Individually for the No. 3-seed Panthers (17-2), Donovan Burris had six kills, while Christian Bucks had five kills and five digs. Lance Shaffer notched 25 assists and Ryan Roberts had 14 digs. With the loss, Central York has now secured the District 3 No. 2 seed for the PIAA Class 3A tournament and will host District 7 No. 2-seed North Allegheny — the four-time defending state champions — on Tuesday in the first round.

District 3 Class 2A third-place match

Manheim Central 3, York Suburban 1: At Manheim Central Middle School, the No. 3-seed Barons won the consolation match by the scores of 25-23, 25-23, 24-26 and 26-24. With the loss, the No. 4-seed Trojans (14-6) are done for the season.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 13, Jacobus 8: At Jacobus, the Pistons (6-1) plated six runs in the top of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie and went on to capture the road victory. Ryan Flury hit a three-run homer and Mark Schauren delivered a two-run single to highlight the rally. Austin Denlinger had an RBI single in the frame and also homered in the top of the third. Brett Alaimo was 2 for 4 with a first-inning homer and a triple. Flury and Dylan Stoops each went 2 for 4. For the Jackals (5-4), Kenny Runkel went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Windsor 3, York Township 1: At York Township, Hunter Sentz pitched five strong innings and Shawn Wilson tossed the final two frames to lead the Cardinals (4-3) to the road victory. Connor Dewees led the Windsor offense by going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Jason Krieger went 2 for 4. For York Township (3-5), Matt Robinson connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the first.

Felton 6, Conrads 0: At Felton, Quinton McNew pitched six shutout innings and allowed four hits to lead the Mad Dogs (3-5) to the home victory. Teammate Will Plappert went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Kameron Bayman, Colin Heaps and Cole Bankert all finished 2 for 3. For Conrads (5-3), Josh Knaub threw three shutout innings in relief.

Stewartstown 11, Hallam 1 (5 innings): At Stewartstown, Jason Williams led the Vets (3-4) to the home victory by throwing all five innings and allowing one run on four hits. Andrew Schutt led the home team at the plate by going 1 for 2 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, while Ryan McMillan went 3 for 3 and Lucas Nagel went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Express (2-6), Gavin Flinchbaugh connected for a solo homer in the top of the fourth.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mechanicsburg 16, Stoverstown 4: At Stoverstown, the visiting Cardinals (5-0) plated nine unanswered runs in the final two innings to take a commanding lead and captured the road victory. Luke Wagner led the Cardinals at the plate by going 4 for 5 with a three-run homer in the top of the sixth, a double and two runs scored. Teammate Maika Niu also went 4 for 5, including a solo homer in the top of the second, and scored four runs. For the Tigers (3-3), Chris Mattison connected for solo homer in the bottom of the third.

Glen Rock 4, Manchester 1: At Manchester, Zack McGillin led Glen Rock (2-3) to the road victory by pitching five innings and allowing one run on two hits. Teammates Connor Pickle and Trevor Walzl both connected for home runs in the top of the fourth, and Alex Polito secured the win with two shutout innings in relief. For the Indians (3-4), Pete Capobianco went 1 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

Mount Wolf 12, South Mountain 2 (5 innings): At Mount Wolf, Miles Campbell led the Wolves (7-0) to the home victory by going 2 for 3, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, a double and three runs scored for the game. Teammates Maddux Ryan went 2 for 3, including a double, two RBIs, Nick Sprenkle connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, while Owen Wilhide threw a complete five inning game on the mound, while striking out five, walking four and allowing two runs to pick up the win. For the Sox (1-4), Dalton Miller went 1 for 1 with a double and one run scored.

Pleasureville 4, Vikings 1: At Shiloh, the Hawks (2-4) plated four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead and they went on to capture the road victory. Josh Marquad led the Hawks individually by throwing a complete game on the mound, while striking out 12, walking three, allowing six hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammates Evan Keefer went 2 for 4 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored, while Colin Ahr went 1 for 2 with one RBI. For the Vikings (0-5), Cory Wise went 3 for 3 with one run scored.

LEGION BASEBALL (WEDNESDAY)

New Oxford 12, Shiloh 3: At New Oxford, Adam Pascoe led New Oxford (1-0) to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Zachary Shafer went 2 for 4 with a run scored. For Shiloh (0-1), Marcus Ropp went 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI, while Adrian Ferrer was 1 for 2 with an RBI.