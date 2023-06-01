Central York boys' lacrosse downed by Manheim Township in district title game

LANCASTER — After beginning its season with a pair of losses in March, the Central York boys’ lacrosse team rolled through April and May undefeated. On the first day of June, though, the Panthers ran into a buzz saw.

Manheim Township shook off a slow start and dispatched the Panthers, 17-10, in the PIAA District 3 Class 3A championship game Thursday afternoon. The host Blue Streaks defended their crown against the first York-Adams League team to ever reach the 3A district final.

The No. 3-seed Panthers (19-3) delivered an early flurry, taking a 4-1 lead in the first quarter. But No. 1 Township (18-1, undefeated against PIAA opposition) responded with eight unanswered goals, then added another five in a row in the second half to put the contest out of reach.

Central York will have more lacrosse to play, as the top four finishers in the district tournament earned state playoff spots. But the Panthers still left the field feeling like they missed an opportunity.

“There’s a lot to be proud of,” head coach Ryan Muller said. “We’re not just happy to be here, but it was a great experience for our kids. We wanted to come out here and do a little bit better than we did. We thought we had a better chance than what we showed.”

Seniors Macon Myers and Dayton Bagwell each scored three times for the Panthers, with Myers tallying a hat trick in the first quarter and Bagwell scoring twice in the fourth. But the afternoon belonged to Blue Streaks senior Jake Laubach, who scored six goals and added an assist. Teammate Peyton Moritzen notched four goals with two helpers.

Manheim Township won its seventh district title, second in a row and third in the last six years. Head coach Dan Lyons’ first such triumph came in 2018, when the Blue Streaks captured the PIAA championship.

“The game plan was to control the possession and kind of make them, when they do get the ball, have to really force and push,” Muller said. “It was working at the start, and then things got a little chaotic, a little sloppy … and it was just tough to get the momentum back from them.”

“Those second and third quarters, they came out and executed and did what they needed to do. And that’s why they took charge of the game.”

With York-Adams League Player of the Year Brian McGarvey at the faceoff dot, Central York controlled possession and found a rhythm early on. Myers opened the scoring 51 seconds into the game, and Bagwell made it 2-0 with 9:31 left in the first period. That score held until MT’s Simon Bowen scored off a turnover at the 2:52 mark, and Myers responded with a pair in quick succession.

That was as good as it got.

Bowen brought the Blue Streaks within two in the last minute of the first quarter, and back-to-back strikes from Laubach made it 4-4 at the 9:38 mark of the second. Charlie Kingsbury gave the hosts their first lead with 8:57 on the clock, and two more Laubach goals stretched the margin to 7-4 with 5:23 left in the half.

Manheim Township led 8-4 at intermission, and after Kiran Gupta got Central back on the board in the middle of the third period, the Blue Streaks scored the last three goals of the frame and the first two of the fourth to pull ahead 14-5.

AJ Basile, Cameron Diehl and Brandon Anderson all scored in the fourth quarter for Central York, with Bagwell adding two goals in the final two minutes to give himself a hat trick. Four of the Panthers’ six goal scorers Thursday were underclassmen who hope to earn another chance on this stage next year.

“As I was going through the line, I was telling the kids, especially the underclassmen, ‘We’ll be back. We’ll get another chance like this,’” Muller said. “And I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”

The memorable 19-game winning streak included a York-Adams League tournament title and multiple overtime thrillers. Central York beat Susquehannock in sudden death in the county semifinals, then steamrolled Dallastown for a 17-3 triumph in the league final. The Panthers and Wildcats met again in Tuesday’s district semifinals, and after Dallastown made a late comeback to force extra time, Bagwell’s goal lifted his team to an 11-10 win.

Central will host its first-ever PIAA Class 3A playoff game next Tuesday against an opponent to be determined. A state tournament win would be the program’s first. The Panthers will regroup quickly and focus on the next task at hand. But the bittersweet taste of district silver served as a reminder of how far the team had come, those matching 7-6 losses to Hempfield and Dallastown in late March a relic of the past.

“Starting out 0-2, a lot of people were saying, ‘Oh, this Central team’s not that good; this Central team’s not like the years of past,’ and they kind of blocked that out (and) they won 19 in a row. They got to the district championship for the first time,” Muller said. “So that medal is not the color we wanted, it’s not the color we came here to get, but these kids have a lot to be proud of.”