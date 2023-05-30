Central York boys' lacrosse prevails in district semifinals; Susquehannock stunned in OT

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

GLEN ROCK — If Tuesday evening's boys' lacrosse action at Susquehannock High School had a theme song, it would certainly be "Takin' Care of Business" by Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Both the District 3 Class 3A and 2A semifinals were thrillers. And just like in the song, the two winning sides had to work a little overtime.

In the 3A semifinal between York-Adams League rivals Dallastown and Central York, the Wildcats rallied from a late two-goal deficit to force an extra four-minute session. It wasn’t a long OT shift for the Panthers, however — the Y-A playoff champs ended it in just 62 seconds as Dayton Bagwell blasted a shot into the net to lift Central to an 11-10 victory. Bagwell's winning goal sent the Panthers into their first-ever District 3 final.

In the 2A tilt, Susquehannock never trailed against Lampeter-Strasburg in regulation as the Warriors built up a 9-4 advantage by the third quarter. The Pioneers, though, capped a stunning comeback by scoring five straight goals to send the contest into overtime. The L-S boys, who had dropped their last two clashes with Susquehannock, won the opening draw and called timeout to set up a play, which resulted in Colin Sullivan’s fourth goal of the night to complete the Pioneers a 10-9 come-from-behind victory.

Panthers pull through: Two weeks ago, the Panthers dominated the Wildcats in the York-Adams League final by a 17-3 clip. The rematch, however, was anything but the same.

The Dallastown boys, who won the Y-A regular season title, played with much more intensity and aggressiveness than they did in the previous encounter, which set the tone for the night.

Central York could never find the groove to put the pesky Wildcats away. Leading 10-8 late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers gave Dallastown just enough room to ignite a rally. Back-to-back goals just 53 seconds apart by Logan Ungerland and Connor Farrell drew the ‘Cats even with 3:01 left.

“I’m just happy with the way our guys played,” Dallastown coach Scott Toman said. “We showed up tonight and we played the lacrosse that we wanted to play and play the way that we know that we’re capable of playing.”

The last three minutes of regulation had a lot of what a fan could hope for except maybe a goal or two. Every possession was fiercely contested as sticks and hits were active up and down the field. Each team forced a couple of turnovers late, but neither side was able to find the time to get one in the net.

As it is in lacrosse, the game was ultimately decided by whomever won the opening draw. And Y-A Player of the Year and all-star specialist Bryan McGarvey won the faceoff to give his team possession.

Central York coach Ryan Muller opted not to call a timeout. Muller had full faith that his offense would be better suited by not giving the Wildcats a chance to set up their defense.

Muller’s gut feeling proved to be correct, as the Panthers drew the Dallastown defense toward the net before getting the ball to Mitchel Myers, who sent a pass to the top of the key to Bagwell.

Bagwell (four goals) was able to take a few steps toward the goal before sending a laser of a shot just past the stick of Dallastown goalie Nick Ungerland for the game-winner.

“We had a two-man game behind (the net) just to get them rotating,” Bagwell said. “When it came to me, I just had a lot of time to stare at the goal and I love when that happens. I shot it low, and I think every goal I scored today was low.”

And the goal sent not only Central York but the entire league to new heights. The Panthers became the first York-Adams team to play for a District 3 title in Class 3A, narrowly beating Dallastown for the distinction.

“I think we probably should have been there a couple of times before, but this feels great,” Bagwell said. “To be in my senior year and to be the class that actually did it is awesome.”

Central also secured its 18th straight victory after the Panthers began the season 0-2 with a pair of 7-6 losses to Hempfield and Dallastown in March. While those days are long gone, they certainly are not forgotten by any of the players.

“We’re a big brotherhood, the Central lacrosse family,” Bagwell said. “And I remember hearing, ‘Oh, this is the worst Central team in 10 years.’ I heard that and it stuck with us and it kind of upset us. Now I’m kind of glad to show them as the first team that’s ever won in the district semis, and nobody can take that away from us.”

Now the No. 3-seeded Panthers will face perhaps their toughest task in the final against unbeaten, top-seeded Manheim Township. Due to MT's graduation, Thursday’s final will be played at 1 p.m.

“We’ll finally get the opportunity that we’ve been hunting for all these years,” Muller said. “Getting a chance to play in the district championship is what has always been our goal from the start.”

Flipping the script: After two losses in the District 3-2A draw to Susquehannock in the past two years — including a loss in the final a season ago — the Lampeter-Strasburg boys were chomping at the bit for some payback.

It didn’t look like that would happen when the defending champs scored the first three goals of the match. In looked even bleaker as the Warriors put up back-to-back tallies early in the third quarter to make it a five-goal advantage.

Overcoming big deficits is difficult in boys’ lacrosse, but certainly not insurmountable, as evidenced by the Pioneers. A couple of fortunate bounces went the way of the visitors, and they took full advantage of them by chipping away slowly but surely.

Sullivan began the comeback with a goal midway through the third before back-to-back goals 2:12 apart drew the Pioneers to within 9-7 with 4:28 left in the stanza. Another Sullivan tally midway through the fourth cut the deficit to one before Cole Lopez evened it up with 2:15 remaining.

The Warriors had a couple of chances late in regulation to break the deadlock, but couldn’t find any way to get a shot past L-S goalie Bryce Thomas, who finished with 14 saves. Susquehannock went scoreless for the final 20 minutes of play.

“They probably were looking at film to shoot low on Bryce and we knew that,” Pioneers coach Mike McConomy said. “We worked on it at practice and I just thought (Thomas) was lights-out.”

Warriors coach Tom Mayne minced no words about the setback.

“We had our chance and we blew it,” Mayne said. “We didn’t score when we should have. We didn’t make the best decisions with our shooting and our shot choices and we made some mistakes, especially early, that let them hang around.”

Before the Warriors could do anything in overtime, the Pioneers won the opening draw and never gave the home team a chance to win it.

“This was just an incredible team effort tonight,” McConomy said. “That’s a team that is extremely well-coached. They beat us two years in a row and we couldn’t walk out of here allowing it to be three in a row.”

To no one’s surprise, the final shot was blistered off the stick of Sullivan, who earlier in the contest scored a goal with his back to the net. This time, he was able to drive toward the goal before sneaking one past the Susquehannock goalie.

“We drew up a great play and were able to finish,” McConomy said. “He’s been our offensive leader all year. He’s the guy we go to and he was the guy that was going to get it. He’s delivered for us for four years so that was great for all of us to see.”

Instead of returning to the District 3 final for the second year in a row, the Warriors will host Trinity in the 2A third-place contest at 7 p.m. Thursday. Immediately preceding that match will be the 3A third-place tilt between Dallastown and Hempfield.