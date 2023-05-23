Local roundup: South Western boys' lacrosse squeaks past Cumberland Valley in OT

Staff Report

The South Western boys' lacrosse team survived sudden death Tuesday night, coming away with a 9-8 overtime victory in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.

The No. 6-seed Mustangs improved to 16-4 with the nail-biting win, while the No. 11-seed Eagles dropped to 12-6 with the elimination loss. This story will be updated as statistics become available.

South Western advanced to a district quarterfinal matchup with No. 3-seed Central York. The Panthers are 17-2 with 17 consecutive wins, including a 17-3 handling of Dallastown last Friday for the York-Adams League title. The teams will square off at 5 p.m. Thursday.

It was a busy day of lacrosse in Hanover. Susquehannock's girls opened the action with a 4 p.m. start against Trinity, with the Shamrocks beating the Warriors 16-14. South Western's girls followed with an 18-1 handling of Mifflin County, then the Mustang boys closed the tripleheader with their late heroics.

MORE BOYS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3A first round

Carlisle 13, Red Lion 8

District 3 Class 2A first round

New Oxford 22, Wyomissing 11

Twin Valley 16, Eastern York 11

GIRLS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3A first round

South Western 18, Mifflin County 1

Penn Manor 10, Dallastown 8

District 3 Class 2A first round

Kennard-Dale 10, Red Land 8

Trinity 16, Susquehannock 14

High School Boys' Volleyball

District 3 Class 3A first round

Red Lion 3, Hempfield 2: At Hempfield, the No. 10-seed Lions (10-7) rallied after dropping the first two sets to come all the way back and capture the next three for a 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-9 victory. With the win, Red Lion (10-7) moves on to the quarterfinals and will visit Warwick (12-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Central York 3, Penn Manor 0: At Central York, the No. 3-seed Panthers (15-1) won the first-round matchup by the scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-23. With the win, Central York now moves on to the quarterfinals and will host No. 6 Governor Mifflin (12-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Northeastern 3, Elizabethtown 0: At Manchester, the No. 4-seed Bobcats (14-3) won by the scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-13. Northeastern now moves on to a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Cedar Crest (15-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Carlisle 3, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the No. 9-seed Thundering Herd (11-6) won by the scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21. With the loss, No. 8-seed Dallastown (11-6) has been eliminated.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 3, Windsor 0: At Windsor, Dylan Stoops pitched a shutout, struck out 12 and allowed just two singles to lead the Pistons (3-1) to the road victory. Teammate Jay Clinger went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the top of the third, while Ryky Smith went 2 for 3 and Brett Alaimo went 2 for 4. For the Cardinals (1-2), Noah Beach threw 2 2/3 of one-hit shutout relief on the mound.

Conrads 12, Jacobus 1 (5 innings): At Conrads, Jonathan Karlheim connected for a grand slam in the bottom of the third to help power the hosts (2-1) to the victory. Teammate Loch Williams went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in the fifth, while Jaxson Pupo had a solo shot and Channing Bratton hit a two-run blast in the third. Steve Lehman threw all five innings on the mound and allowed no earned runs. For the Jackals (3-2), Brandon Shirk went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

York Township 7, Hallam 3: At York Township, the hosts plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead and went on to capture the victory. Dave Miele hit a two-run single during the rally and finished 2 for 4, while Steve Miele went 2 for 2 to lead the offense for York Township (2-2). For the Express (2-3), Alex Tucci and Ethan Shimmel each went 2 for 3.

Stewartstown 13, Felton 6: At Stewartstown, Luke Kordaz and Jeremiah Preston led the Vets (2-3) to the home victory by each going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Ryan Schubert went 2 for 4 and Colin Dempsey went 2 for 3, both adding a double and two RBIs. For the Mad Dogs (1-2), Will Plappert and Quinton McNew each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester 2, Stoverstown 1: At Manchester, Joe Capobianco's one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth scored Nate Moser from third to break the 1-1 tie and gave the Indians (2-0) the lead for good. The Indians tied the game earlier in the inning when Owen Kitts scored on a wild pitch. Kody Reeser pitched four innings, while Konnor Reeser and Alex Barger combined for a shutout in the final three frames. For Stoverstown (1-1), Brandon Warner went 2 for 3 at the plate and Joe Yourgal threw a complete game on the mound, allowing five hits and two runs to take the loss.

Mount Wolf 7, Jefferson 4: At Mount Wolf, Miles Campbell led the Wolves (2-0) to the home victory by going 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Teammate Grant Hoover went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Mark Burnside went 2 for 4; and Quinn Shindler threw 3 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. For the Titans (0-2), Andrew Kramer went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.