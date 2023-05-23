LACROSSE

Local roundup: South Western boys' lacrosse squeaks past Cumberland Valley in OT

The Mustangs kept their season alive with the 9-8 victory in the district playoffs.

Staff Report

The South Western boys' lacrosse team survived sudden death Tuesday night, coming away with a 9-8 overtime victory in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.

The No. 6-seed Mustangs improved to 16-4 with the nail-biting win, while the No. 11-seed Eagles dropped to 12-6 with the elimination loss. This story will be updated as statistics become available.

South Western vs. Eastern York during boys’ lacrosse action at Eastern York High School in Lower Windsor Township, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. South Western would win the game 13-6. Dawn J. Sagert photo

South Western advanced to a district quarterfinal matchup with No. 3-seed Central York. The Panthers are 17-2 with 17 consecutive wins, including a 17-3 handling of Dallastown last Friday for the York-Adams League title. The teams will square off at 5 p.m. Thursday.

It was a busy day of lacrosse in Hanover. Susquehannock's girls opened the action with a 4 p.m. start against Trinity, with the Shamrocks beating the Warriors 16-14. South Western's girls followed with an 18-1 handling of Mifflin County, then the Mustang boys closed the tripleheader with their late heroics.

MORE BOYS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3A first round

Carlisle 13, Red Lion 8

District 3 Class 2A first round

New Oxford 22, Wyomissing 11

Twin Valley 16, Eastern York 11

GIRLS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3A first round

South Western 18, Mifflin County 1

Penn Manor 10, Dallastown 8

District 3 Class 2A first round

Kennard-Dale 10, Red Land 8

Trinity 16, Susquehannock 14

High School Boys' Volleyball

District 3 Class 3A first round

Red Lion 3, Hempfield 2: At Hempfield, the No. 10-seed Lions (10-7) rallied after dropping the first two sets to come all the way back and capture the next three for a 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-9 victory. With the win, Red Lion (10-7) moves on to the quarterfinals and will visit Warwick (12-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Central York 3, Penn Manor 0: At Central York, the No. 3-seed Panthers (15-1) won the first-round matchup by the scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-23. With the win, Central York now moves on to the quarterfinals and will host No. 6 Governor Mifflin (12-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Northeastern 3, Elizabethtown 0: At Manchester, the No. 4-seed Bobcats (14-3) won by the scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-13. Northeastern now moves on to a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Cedar Crest (15-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Carlisle 3, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the No. 9-seed Thundering Herd (11-6) won by the scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21. With the loss, No. 8-seed Dallastown (11-6) has been eliminated.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 3, Windsor 0: At Windsor, Dylan Stoops pitched a shutout, struck out 12 and allowed just two singles to lead the Pistons (3-1) to the road victory. Teammate Jay Clinger went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the top of the third, while Ryky Smith went 2 for 3 and Brett Alaimo went 2 for 4. For the Cardinals (1-2), Noah Beach threw 2 2/3 of one-hit shutout relief on the mound.

Conrads 12, Jacobus 1 (5 innings): At Conrads, Jonathan Karlheim connected for a grand slam in the bottom of the third to help power the hosts (2-1) to the victory. Teammate Loch Williams went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in the fifth, while Jaxson Pupo had a solo shot and Channing Bratton hit a two-run blast in the third. Steve Lehman threw all five innings on the mound and allowed no earned runs. For the Jackals (3-2), Brandon Shirk went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

York Township 7, Hallam 3: At York Township, the hosts plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead and went on to capture the victory. Dave Miele hit a two-run single during the rally and finished 2 for 4, while Steve Miele went 2 for 2 to lead the offense for York Township (2-2). For the Express (2-3), Alex Tucci and Ethan Shimmel each went 2 for 3.

Stewartstown 13, Felton 6: At Stewartstown, Luke Kordaz and Jeremiah Preston led the Vets (2-3) to the home victory by each going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Ryan Schubert went 2 for 4 and Colin Dempsey went 2 for 3, both adding a double and two RBIs. For the Mad Dogs (1-2), Will Plappert and Quinton McNew each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester 2, Stoverstown 1: At Manchester, Joe Capobianco's one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth scored Nate Moser from third to break the 1-1 tie and gave the Indians (2-0) the lead for good. The Indians tied the game earlier in the inning when Owen Kitts scored on a wild pitch. Kody Reeser pitched four innings, while Konnor Reeser and Alex Barger combined for a shutout in the final three frames. For Stoverstown (1-1), Brandon Warner went 2 for 3 at the plate and Joe Yourgal threw a complete game on the mound, allowing five hits and two runs to take the loss. 

Mount Wolf 7, Jefferson 4: At Mount Wolf, Miles Campbell led the Wolves (2-0) to the home victory by going 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Teammate Grant Hoover went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Mark Burnside went 2 for 4; and Quinn Shindler threw 3 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. For the Titans (0-2), Andrew Kramer went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.