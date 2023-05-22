York-Adams League coaches select 2023 boys' lacrosse all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its boys' lacrosse all-stars for the 2023 season.

Coaches from around the league selected first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, while honoring the top offensive player, defensive player, overall player and coach from the spring. Each team included three attackmen, three midfielders, three defensemen, a long-stick midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a faceoff specialist and a goaltender.

Central York faceoff specialist Brian McGarvey was named Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year after winning 309 of his 380 faceoffs — a whopping 81.3% — and adding 17 goals in 19 games. The senior's dominance at the midfield dot has set the table for the league tournament champion Panthers all season. McGarvey also

Panthers head coach Ryan Muller was tabbed as the league's Coach of the Year. Central York was 0-2 on March 24 after one-goal losses to Hempfield and Dallastown, but the team has ripped off 17 consecutive victories, punctuated by Friday's 17-3 thumping of Dallastown in the YAIAA title game. Several upperclassmen stepped up in place of reigning Player of the Year Jimmy Kohr, with seniors Dayton Bagwell and Macon Myers joining repeat all-stars McGarvey and defenseman Sam Czech on the league's first team.

Dallastown went 13-0 in regular-season league play and registered three first team all-stars, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Sam Deardorff. The senior tallied 36 takeaways and hauled in 43 ground balls, and the Wildcats' defense has allowed just 4.9 goals per game this season, surrendering more than eight tallies just twice. Deardorff is joined on the first team by senior attackman Evan Mitchell (87 goals) and defensive midfielder Josh Reid.

Susquehannock, which finished third in the regular-season standings and lost an overtime heartbreaker to Central in the league semifinals, had three first-team honorees. Attackman Tristan Coleman (56 goals, 49 assists), midfielder Dominic Eckels (47 goals, 14 assists) and defenseman TJ McKee (27 ground balls) were all second-teamers a year ago.

Rounding out the first team were South Western midfielder Matt Benzing and long-stick midfielder Ben Klein, as well as York Catholic goalie Nick Creisher.

Eight of the league's 14 teams earned spots in the district playoffs. York Catholic was set to visit Trinity at 2 p.m. Monday, with New Oxford hosting Wyomissing and Eastern York visiting Twin Valley on Tuesday in the 2A bracket. South Western will host Cumberland Valley and Red Lion will travel to Carlisle in Class 3A action Tuesday. Dallastown and Central York have byes into Thursday's quarterfinals as the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, in 3A. Susquehannock is seeded second in the 2A tournament.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2023 BOYS' LACROSSE ALL-STARS

Player of the Year: Brian McGarvey, Central York

Offensive Player of the Year: Brian McGarvey, Central York

Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Deardorff, Dallastown

Coach of the Year: Ryan Muller, Central York

FIRST TEAM

Attack: Tristan Coleman, Susquehannock; Dayton Bagwell, Central York; Evan Mitchell, Dallastown

Midfield: Matt Benzing, South Western; Macon Myers, Central York; Dominic Eckels, Susquehannock

Defense: Sam Deardorff, Dallastown; TJ McKee, Susquehannock; Sam Czech, Central York

Long-stick midfield: Ben Klein, South Western

Defensive midfield: Josh Reid, Dallastown

FOGO: Brian McGarvey, Central York

Goalie: Nick Creisher, York Catholic

SECOND TEAM

Attack: Griffin Pickett, Dallastown; Jack Gulley, Red Lion; Adam Myers, Eastern York

Midfield: Caleb Fox, Dallastown; Cole Dettinger, South Western; Doug Reinecke, Susquehannock

Defense: Brad Simons, Susquehannock; Jacob McKnight, York Catholic; Mason Hiestand, Dallastown

Long-stick midfield: Evan Atwood, Dallastown

Defensive midfield: Kiran Gupta, Central York

FOGO: Brad Bennett, Susquehannock

Goalie: Griffin Brumbaugh, West York

HONORABLE MENTION

Attack: Ryan Carver, New Oxford; Tyler Michael, West York; Luke Petrie, New Oxford

Midfield: Paul Hornberger, Red Lion; Jarret Bitzer, New Oxford; Cameron Diehl, Central York

Defense: Ty Heilman, Red Lion; Seamus McNicholas, West York; Joey Carver, South Western

Long-stick midfield: Ian Stambaugh, Red Lion

Defensive midfield: Brandon Bowman, Red Lion

FOGO: Colin Chapman, Dallastown

Goalie: Nick Blucher, Susquehannock