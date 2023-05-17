Local roundup: Dallastown boys, South Western girls advance to league lacrosse finals

Staff Report

It was a busy day of local high school lacrosse as the York-Adams League held its boys' and girls' tournament semifinals. While Central York's boys and York Catholic's girls reached the finals in action at Red Lion, the Dallastown boys and South Western girls

Dallastown's boys, the No. 1 seed after an unbeaten run through league play, cruised past No. 4-seed South Western, 19-8. And the Mustang girls beat Red Lion for the second time this spring, coming away with a 13-7 triumph.

The Wildcat boys led 10-3 at the half and cruised to the finish. South Western's girls held an 8-4 lead at intermission over the Lions and stretched the margin down the stretch. This story will be updated with statistics when available.

Dallastown and Central York will battle at 5 p.m. Friday in the boys' tournament final at Susquehannock, with South Western and York Catholic meeting in the girls' title game at 7 p.m. Both matchups were incredibly close during the season — the Wildcat boys beat the Panthers, 7-6, way back on March 24, while the York Catholic girls pulled off an 11-10 win over South Western on April 13.

MORE BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 8, Susquehannock 7 (OT): At Red Lion, Mitchel Myers found of the back of the net in overtime to break the 7-7 tie and send the Panthers (15-2) to the York-Adams League final on Friday. Myers recorded a hat trick; teammate Macon Myers scored two goals and added one assist; and Dayton Bagwell scored twice. For the Warriors (14-3), Dominic Eckels scored three goals, Doug Reinecke had two and Tristan Coleman added a goal and an assist.

MORE GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 10, Susquehannock 7: At Red Lion, Jess Daugherty scored four goals to lead the Irish (14-4) to the York-Adams semifinal victory. Teammate Katie Bullen scored three goals, while Delaney Staples scored twice and added an assist. For the Warriors (12-5), Rachel Stiffler and Brooke Schabdach scored two goals apiece for the Warriors (12-5).

TOURNAMENT SOFTBALL

York-Adams League championship

Littlestown 1, South Western 0 (8 innings): At Spring Grove, Ashlynn Gorsuch's leadoff solo homer in the top of the eighth broke the 0-0 deadlock and plated the only run the Thunderbolts (21-1) would need to win the league championship game. Teammate Chelsey Stonesifer threw a complete-game shutout while striking out 14, walking one and allowing two hits to pick up the win. For the Mustangs (19-2), Jayda Koontz pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven. Teammate Kinsley Proepper went 1 for 3 with a triple. Both teams' pitchers dominated the game, allowing a combined four hits

MORE SOFTBALL

Eastern York 13, Susquehannock 7 (10 innings): At Glen Rock, the Golden Knights (13-6) plated seven runs in the top of the tenth to power them to the non-divisional victory. Alexis Kirkessner connected for a two-run homer to lead off the frame — scoring automatic runner Cassidy Crean — and Tatum Livelsberger hit a solo homer in the frame. Kirkessner finished 2 for 5 with five RBIs, while Livelsberger was 3 for 5 and Crean was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Warriors (11-9), Jocelyn Davis went 4 for 5; Stephanie Bauhaus and Amaya Wheeler each went 3 for 5; and Michelle Morris was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Cedar Cliff 8, Dover 7: At Cedar Cliff, Jenna Weaver's one-out RBI single in the seventh clinched the walk-off home victory for the Colts. For the Eagles (5-15), Kaitlyn Thomas went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Nora Craig was 2 for 4 and Kendall Noel was 2 for 5.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

AARTFC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Day 1

Men's — Mott captures first place in discus: At Susquehanna University, Andrew Mott led York College by capturing first place overall in the discus with a winning distance of 175-foot-3. Teammates Aaron Cosgrove took eighth place in the pole vault, Harrison Sharp took 18th place in the discus throw and Isaac Valderrabano captured 18th in the 3000m steeplechase. As a team, the Spartans are in 14th place after the first day of competition.

Women's — Pena captures two top-five finishes: At Susquehanna University, Julia Pena captured third place in the pole vault with a height of 12-foot-3.5, while also taking third place in the long jump with a distance of 18-foot-10.5 to lead the Spartans individually at the AARTFC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. As a team, the Spartans are in seventh place after the first day of competition.