Local roundup: Red Lion girls' lacrosse secures share of York-Adams League title

Staff Report

For the first time in program history, Red Lion girls' lacrosse is a York-Adams League regular-season champion.

The Lions secured a share of the title with a 17-8 victory at Eastern York on Tuesday. One night after suffering a tough loss at Kennard-Dale, Red Lion improved to 10-2 in the league (12-2 overall) with the road win. They finished in a four-way tie for first place with South Western, Susquehannock and York Catholic.

Hannah Connors led the way Tuesday with five goals and three assists. Teammate Haley Hayes also scored five goals, while Kaelyn Eaches and Tori Fumia each tallied two goals and an assist. Sophia Hoff scored three times for the Golden Knights (4-11, 3-9).

South Western and Red Lion are the unofficial top two seeds for next week's York-Adams League tournament, with both teams going 2-1 within the top four and the Mustangs owning a head-to-head win over the Lions. Susquehannock will be seeded third and York Catholic fourth.

The York-Adams League tournament semifinals will be held May 17, with the finals May 19.

MORE GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 18, Governor Mifflin 7: At Governor Mifflin, Katie Bullen scored a game-high eight goals and added three assists to lead the Irish (13-3) to the non-league victory. Teammates Sarah Perry and Jess Daugherty each scored three goals and added three assists apiece, while Delaney Staples had four goals and two assists.

Susquehannock 7, Twin Valley 6

Lampeter-Strasburg 13, Kennard-Dale 11

BOYS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 21, Mifflin County 1

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Panthers (11-1, 10-1) won the league match by the scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-15. Mason Boyer led Central with 12 kills and eight digs; Christian Bucks had seven kills and five digs; Ryan Roberts had 14 digs; and Lance Shaffer had 32 assists. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 6-9 and finishes league play at 6-6.

York Suburban 3, Linville Hill Christian 0: At Linville Hill Christian, the Trojans (11-3) won the non-league match by the scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-21. Trent Weinstein led Suburban with 10 kills and nine digs. Teammate Nathan Efiom Ekaha had nine kills and five digs, while Kevin Bryant had seven kills and seven blocks.

Red Lion 3, Dallastown 1

West York 3, Dover 0

York Catholic 3, Kennard-Dale 0

Spring Grove 3, Susquehannock 1

BASEBALL

South Western 12, Kennard-Dale 8: At Hanover, the Mustangs (7-9) plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and went on to capture the non-divisional victory. Levi Loughry and Colby Bealing delivered back-to-back RBI doubles in the rally, while teammate Carlos Caraballo scored three runs. For the Rams (14-4), Ryan Perzanowski went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth; Adam Loucks was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored; and Koy Swanson was 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.

Central York 5, Cedar Crest 0: At Cedar Crest, Cole Grady pitched a two-hit shutout while striking out seven to lead the Panthers (12-7) to the non-league victory. Teammate Tyler Dehoff went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored, while Aidan Jernigan went 2 for 4.

Red Lion 10, Conestoga Valley 0 (5 innings): At Clipper Magazine Stadium, AJ Lipscomb pitched five innings of one-hit ball to lead the Lions (11-7) to the non-league victory. Lipscomb also went 3 for 3 at the plate, including two doubles, and collected four RBIs. Teammate Benton Koons was 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Christian School of York 9, Lancaster County Christian 6: At Cousler Park, Aidan Ehrhart led the Defenders (5-10) to the home victory by going 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Will Knight went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Chase Wentz collected three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Trinity 4, Littlestown 3: At Camp Hill, the Shamrocks plated four unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and went on to knock off the previously unbeaten Thunderbolts. For Littlestown (18-1), Chelsey Stonesifer threw a complete a game with 11 strikeouts, one walk and two earned runs allowed to take the loss. Stonesifer also went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and a run scored. Teammate Sarah Loveless went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Dallastown 6, Northern Lebanon 2: At Northern Lebanon, Gabby Fowler pitched a five-hit complete game with 14 strikeouts to lead the Wildcats (14-5) to the non-league victory. Teammate Alexi Dowell went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, while Kameryn Paules picked up two RBIs.

York Suburban 16, York High 0 (3 Innings): At York Suburban, Laken Kinard went 2 for 2 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to lead the Trojans (3-12, 1-12 Division II) to the non-divisional cross-over victory. Teammate DeAnna Eaton went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Taylor Neumann was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and also pitched all three innings, tallying six strikeouts and allowing one hit. With the loss, York High falls to 0-16 overall and 0-13 in Division I.

South Western 14, Red Lion 1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans 22nd after first day of NCAAs: At Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, York College is 22nd of 29 teams after posting a team score of 353 in the first day of competition at the NCAA Division III Championships. Individually for the Spartans, Victoria Blanc (86) is tied for 72nd place, while Jessica Shay (88) is tied for 94th and Natalie Robson (89) is tied for 97th.