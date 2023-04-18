Local roundup: Red Lion girls' lacrosse knocks off Dallastown on road

Staff Report

Red Lion girls' lacrosse maintained its share of first place in the York-Adams League with a 14-8 road victory over Dallastown on Tuesday night.

The Lions improved to 7-1 in the league and 8-1 overall with the victory. They're tied for first with South Western (9-1, 7-1); the Mustangs own a head-to-head victory over Red Lion but lost to York Catholic, which is 6-1 in the YAIAA with its lone loss coming to Red Lion.

Hannah Connors led the visitors with four goals and two assists. Kaelyn Eaches had three goals and an assist, while Isabella Provenzano also had a hat trick and Tori Fumia chipped in a pair of goals with an assist.

The host Wildcats fell to 3-2 in the league and 6-2 overall with the loss; they're now in sixth place behind the three one-loss teams, 6-2 Susquehannock and 5-2 Kennard-Dale. Emma Alex led Dallastown with three goals, while Alexis Federline had two goals and two assists.

Dallastown will visit South Western on Thursday. Red Lion's next game is against Dover next Tuesday.

MORE GIRLS' LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale 11, Dover 10

South Western 18, Central York 6

York Catholic 14, Spring Grove 10

Susquehannock 22, West York 2

BOYS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 19, Delone Catholic 8: At McSherrystown, Landon Smith scored a team-high five goals for the Squires (1-7, 1-6) in the losing effort. No Colonials (5-4, 4-4) statistics were available.

Dallastown 17, Red Lion 8

Kennard-Dale 11, Dover 10

York Catholic 15, Spring Grove 2

Susquehannock 24, West York 1

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, the Panthers (4-1, 4-1) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-17. Mason Boyer led the Panthers individually with 13 kills and six digs. Teammate Lance Shaffer had 29 assists and 10 digs, while Donovan Burris had 10 kills and four blocks. Luke Forjan had 14 kills and John Forjan tallied 28 assists for the Irish (8-2, 6-1).

New Oxford 3, Eastern York 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials (4-5, 4-3) won the league match by the scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-11. Noah Haines had seven kills for the hosts, while teammate Evan Strausbaugh had five aces, 15 assists and eight digs. Aaron Hildebrand had five kills and four digs for the Golden Knights (2-6, 1-6).

Northeastern 3, West York 0

York Suburban 3, Kennard-Dale 0

Dallastown 3, Spring Grove 0

Susquehannock 3, Dover 0

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs 95, Biglerville 55: At York Springs, Bryce Harner led the Eagles (2-0) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the 100, 400 and 200. Teammate Aaron Weigle captured the shot put and discus. For the Canners (0-3), Robert Salazar captured the 110 and 300 hurdles as well as the long jump and high jump.

New Oxford 91, Kennard-Dale 59: At New Oxford, Clayton Nieves led the Colonials (4-0) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the 100 and long jump. For the Rams (1-3), David Smith won the high jump and triple jump.

Dallastown 76, South Western 74

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs 111, Biglerville 38: At York Springs, Lily Carlson led the Eagles (2-0) to the Division III victory by capturing first place in the 100 hurdles, 200 meters and pole vault. Teammate Alison Watts won the high jump and triple jump, while Aliza Staub took the 100 meters and 300 hurdles. With the loss, Biglerville falls to 0-3 in the division.

New Oxford 101, Kennard-Dale 49: At New Oxford, Kelbie Linebaugh led the Colonials (3-1) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the 100, 400 and 200. With the loss, Kennard-Dale falls to 0-4 in the division.

Dover 83, Eastern York 63: At Wrightsville, the Eagles (3-0) used a team effort in securing the Division II victory by capturing first place in all three relay events. For the Golden Knights (1-3), Kendall Felix captured first place in the javelin, shot put, discus and high jump. Teammate Kaydence Strange won the 1600 and 3200.

Dallastown 86.5, South Western 63.5

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 3, Manheim Township 2: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (11-2) captured all three singles matches in straight sets to help them secure the non-league victory. Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn all picked up singles victories to power the hosts.

Lampeter-Strasburg 3, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, the Lions (12-3) received straight-singles set victories from Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau, but were unable to come up with a third victory and dropped the non-league matchup.

Northeastern 5, Northern York 0

BASEBALL

Alliance Christian 15, Christian School of York 5: At Cousler Park, the Defenders (2-6, 2-4) trailed 7-5 after three innings of play and were unable to recover, dropping the CCAC matchup. Chase Wentz led CSY at the plate by going 2 for 4, while Aidan Ehrhart went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York College 5, No. 18 Rowan 4: At York College, Andrew Santarpia was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and only one out to score Robby Elzinga (Northeastern) from third and secure the non-conference walkoff victory for the Spartans (17-14) against the No. 18-ranked Professorial Owls. The Spartans tied game a batter earlier when Michael Tinneny walked with the bases loaded. Elzinga finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs; Santarpia was 2 for 4; and Lucas Prendergast went 2 for 2. AJ Vincenzi threw five innings of shutout relief to pick up the win.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

York College 9, Stevenson 0: At York College, the Spartans (10-5, 5-1) received singles victories from Elsa Oestermarker, Hannah Sult (Dallastown), Bri Serruto (Kennard-Dale), Brianna Rohrer, Eleanor Beck and Emily Louie to help them secure the MAC Commonwealth victory. In doubles, Oestermarker and Rohrer combined to win the No. 1 match, Sult and Serruto took the No. 2 match and Beck and Louie paired to win the No. 3 match.