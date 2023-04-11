Local roundup: Red Lion girls' lacrosse earns last-minute win over York Catholic

Staff Report

The York-Adams League girls' lacrosse standings took a twist Tuesday night, as Red Lion knocked off reigning league champion York Catholic in an 11-10 thriller.

Hannah Connors found the back of the net with 30 seconds remaining to break the tie and push the host Lions in front. In an association that has been controlled by the Fighting Irish for much of the last half-decade, this spring's title chase appears wide open.

Red Lion improved to 5-1 in the league and 6-1 overall with the victory. York Catholic fell to 4-1 and 6-2; the Irish were undefeated in YAIAA play last year. South Western and Dallastown are the final two teams unbeaten in the league this year; Red Lion and York Catholic have one loss apiece; and Susquehannock is just behind with two narrow defeats.

Kaelyn Eaches scored four goals and added two assists for the Lions, while Savannah Quave recorded a hat trick. Connors finished with two goals and two assists.

Reigning YAIAA Offensive Player of the Year Katie Bullen scored five goals and added three assists for York Catholic. The Irish have a clash with first-place South Western set for Thursday, while Red Lion is set to host Central York.

MORE GIRLS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 19, Central York 3: At Central York, Ally Mathis led the Colonials to the league victory by scoring seven goals and adding two assists. Teammate Sydney Winpigler scored five goals and added four assists, while Madison Cohee had a goal and two assists. With the loss, Central York falls to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the league.

York Suburban 20, Dover 17

South Western 26, West York 2

Susquehannock 17, Spring Grove 1

BOYS' LACROSSE

South Western 9, West York 7: At West York, Hunter Gray scored a game-high four goals to lead the Mustangs (6-1, 5-1) to the league victory. Teammate Eric Leib added two goals and an assist. For the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-6), Jaidyn Wilkins had two goals and an assist, while Anthony King scored once and had two assists.

Dallastown 19, Kennard-Dale 0

Susquehannock 24, Spring Grove 1

Dover 13, York Suburban 6

Red Lion 8, York Catholic 3

Central York 17, New Oxford 9

SOFTBALL

Northeastern 6, New Oxford 5: At Manchester, the Bobcats (6-4, 5-2) held a 6-3 lead going into the the top of the seventh and held on for the Division II victory. Elena Mitrovich led the Bobcats at the plate by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Kalyn Markel was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and one run scored, while Emma Holmes was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases. For the Colonials (5-5, 3-3), Autumn Lehigh went 2 for 4 and scored twice, while Bella Arnold went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Delone Catholic 4, Gettysburg 3: At Gettysburg, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (4-3) to the non-league victory by pitching a complete game, striking out eight, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Mackenzie Ecker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Teagan Funkhouser was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Fairfield 18, Hanover 0 (4 innings): At Hanover, Ellie Snyder and Maddy Payne combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Green Knights (5-1, 3-1) to the Division IV victory. Snyder and Payne combined to strike out four and walk three. Teammate Sydney Kreitz went 1 for 1 at the plate with three RBIs, one run scored and three walks. With the loss, Hanover falls to 1-8 (0-6).

West York 9, Palmyra 3: At West York, Madison McGlynn pitched a complete game and went 2 for 4 with a solo homer to lead the Bulldogs (3-6) to the non-league home victory. Rylyn Fant was 2 for 4 with a homer in the bottom of the first, while McKenzie Tapias went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

South Western 20, Manheim Central 1 (5 innings): At Manheim Central, Jayda Koontz led the Mustangs (7-0) to the easy non-league victory by throwing all five innings, striking out 10, walking two and allowing just two hits and one run. Koontz also went 4 for 5 with two RBIs at the plate. Teammate Olivia Bateman went 3 for 4, including a three-run homer in the top of the first, and collected four RBIs.

Wilson 14, Red Lion 4 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Alyssa Dennison led the Lions (3-5) at the plate by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Teammate Kennedy Fultz went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 6, Exeter Township 2: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (8-0) plated three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to expand the lead and secure the non-league victory. Matt Stone started on the mound and allowed no hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings, working around five walks to pick up the win. Teammate Kyle Hampson went 1 for 1 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, while TJ Ohm was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Spring Grove 10, Lower Dauphin 7: At Spring Grove, the Rockets (3-4) plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break the 7-7 deadlock and went on to capture the non-league victory. Aaron Barashinger and Cameron Gracey each went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs apiece, while Nick Vital was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.

Palmyra 8, West York 4: At Shiloh, the visiting Cougars scored four unanswered runs in the final two innings to earn the non-league win. For the Bulldogs (3-6), Evan Jones and Braydon Harris each went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Starting pitcher Marcus Ropp allowed no earned runs in four innings en route to a no-decision.

Christian School of York 15, Coventry Christian 11: At Christian School of York, the Defenders (2-3) added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 15-11 lead and went on to capture the victory. Aidan Ehrhart, Axel Sutherland and Chase Wentz all went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs each.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Panthers (3-1, 3-1) won the league match by the scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-11. Donovan Burris led Central York with 10 kills; Trevor Ketrick had nine kills; and Ryan Roberts had 17 digs. With the loss, Spring Grove falls to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the league.

York Catholic 3, York Suburban 2

Dallastown 3, West York 1

Susquehannock 3, Eastern York 1

Kennard-Dale 3, Dover 0

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At Red Lion, the Lions (11-2) received straight-set singles wins from Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo won the No. 1 doubles match, while Liam Lynch and Paul Lehman won the No. 2 match. Bermudian Springs fell to 4-4 overall.

Susquehannock 5, New Oxford 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (7-3) received straight-set singles victories from Derek Baughman, Colin Brusse and Dominic Dion to help them secure the non-divisional win. In doubles, Ethan Amara and Jacob Iwanowicz won the No. 1 match, while teammates Mateo Ramirez-Snell and Vincent Chen won the No. 2 match. With the loss, New Oxford fell to 5-6 overall.

York Suburban 4, West York 1: At West York, the Trojans (3-6) received straight-set singles victories from Caden Hall and Dominick Riccio to help them secure the non-divisional triumph. Jacob Peterson and Jesse Ehrlich won the No. 1 doubles match, while Carson Lehman and Samuel Passariello took the No. 2 match. For the Bulldogs (4-6), Ryan Steele won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.

York Catholic 5, Dover 0: At Penn State York, the Irish (1-6) received singles wins from Will Hinkson, Ethan Euclide and Ethan Schuler to help them secure the non-divisional victory. In doubles, teammates John Mullen and Jack Uphouse won the No. 1 match, while Joe Lang and Evan Jarecki won the No. 2. Dover fell to 0-9 with the loss.

York Country Day 3, Harrisburg Academy 2

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs 75, Delone Catholic 74: At York Springs, Aaron Weigle led the Eagles (1-0) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the shot put and discus. As a team, the Eagles captured first place in two of the three relay events. With loss, Delone Catholic falls to 2-2 in the division.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs 91, Delone Catholic 51: At York Springs, Alison Watts and Lilyana Carlson led the Eagles (1-0) to the Division III victory by each taking first place in three individual events. Watts captured victories in the high jump, triple jump and 200, while Carlson won the pole vault, long jump and 100 hurdles. With the loss, Delone Catholic falls to 3-1 in the division.

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans tie for second at Alvernia Invitational: At Ledgerock Golf Club, York College posted a score of 607 in the two-day team competition hosted by Alvernia, tying Eastern University (607) and just losing out to Stevens Institute of Technolgy (603). Riley Rohlfs tied for third place with a two-round score of 148, while Nicholas Fioravante (151) took ninth place and Jason Velez (152) tied for 10th.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans take third at Alvernia Invitational: At Ledgerock Golf Club, the Spartans shot a 352 in the one-day event, finishing behind Millersville (340) and host Alvernia (335). Natalie Robson took second place overall with a 77.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lions split doubleheader with Knights: At Shryock Field, Penn State York (11-7) split the non-conference doubleheader with Central Penn College by taking game one 5-4 and losing game two 8-3. Quinton McNew (Eastern York) led the Lions to the game one victory by pitching six innings and allowing just one earned run. Teammates Shane Hulbert and Nathan Fowler added two hits apiece in the win. In game two, Andrew Miller (Susquehannock) went 2 for 3 and Colin Eckinger was 2 for 2 at the plate in the Lions' loss.