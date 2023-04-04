Local roundup: York Catholic girls' lacrosse escapes Kennard-Dale in overtime

Staff Report

The York Catholic girls' lacrosse team saw its York-Adams League winning streak threatened all the way to the end Tuesday night, but the Fighting Irish rallied to beat Kennard-Dale, 13-12, in overtime at home.

Katie Bullen delivered the winning goal in extra time, giving her five goals and four assists in the winning effort. Teammate Delaney Staples scored five goals and added one assist, while Jessica Daugherty scored twice for the Irish (5-1, 3-0).

Noa Schneider scored three goals to lead a balanced attack for the Rams (4-2, 2-2). Reghan Evler scored two goals and added three assists.

Kennard-Dale led 6-5 at halftime and went ahead by two goals when Schneider scored with 4:46 remaining. Bullen and Daugherty responded with goals to even the game at 12-12. Bullen's winner came at the 2:27 mark of overtime.

York Catholic, South Western and Dallastown are the final three teams unbeaten in league play. Susquehannock fell from the list with a loss to Red Lion on Tuesday.

MORE GIRLS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 10, Susquehannock 9: At Glen Rock, Hailey Hayes led the Lions (4-1, 3-1) with four goals and two assists in the league road victory. Teammate Hannah Connors scored three goals and added two more assists. Izzy Dell added two assists, while Kaelyn Eaches scored once and added an assist. Rachel Stiffler scored four goals for the Warriors (3-2, 3-1).

New Oxford 23, West York 9: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis scored nine goals and added four assists to lead the Colonials (2-3, 2-2) to the league victory. Teammate Cameryn Cohee scored four goals and added two assists, while Madison Cohee notched two goals four helpers. For the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-4), Reagan Doll and Eden Ward each scored three goals and added an assist.

York Catholic 13, Kennard-Dale 12

South Western 22, Spring Grove 3

Dallastown 19, Dover 7

York Suburban 22, Central Dauphin East 2

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 19, Red Lion 6: At Red Lion, Tristan Coleman scored six goals and added two assists to lead the Warriors (5-0, 3-0) to the league road victory. Teammates Ben Oestrike and Dominic Eckels each scored three goals and added one assist apiece, while Doug Reineke chipped in two goals and an assist. The Lions fell to 3-2 (2-2).

New Oxford 15, West York 7: At West York, Luke Petrie tallied nine goals and dished out an assist to power the Colonials (3-2, 2-2) to the league victory. Teammate Ryan Carver had two goals and six assists, while Jarret Bitzer added three goals and one assist. Nasir Jones scored four goals for the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-4), while teammate Tyler Michael scored two goals and added an assist.

Dallastown 20, Dover 3

York Catholic 11, Kennard-Dale 5

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Dallastown 1: At Central York, the Panthers (1-1, 1-1) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-19, 25-22, 28-30 and 25-18. Mason Boyer led Central 13 kills and 11 digs, while Trevor Ketrick had 14 kills, Ryan Roberts had 25 digs and Donovan Burris had 12 kills alongside 3.5 blocks. Jaiyden Bethel had 17 kills and six digs for the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1), while teammate Kirby Campbell had seven kills and four blocks.

York Catholic 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Irish (6-0, 4-0) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-7, 25-20 and 25-11. Joe Mountain led the Irish with four kills and six blocks, while John Forjan had 17 assists and Brady Walker had three aces. The Eagles fell to 0-4 (0-3).

Kennard-Dale 3, Eastern York 1

York Suburban 3, Spring Grove 0

Red Lion 3, Susquehannock 0

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Squires take two wins at Division III tri-meet: At Littlestown, Delone Catholic beat the host Thunderbolts 79-62 and topped Fairfield 73-68. The Green Knights also came away with a 75-66 win over Littlestown. The Squires are 2-0 in the division, while Fairfield is 1-1 and Littlestown is 0-2.

Hanover 83, Biglerville 63: At Biglerville, Jedidiah Abell led the Nighthawks (1-1) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the 1600 and 800. For the Canners (0-1), Robert Salazar won the high jump, long jump and 300 hurdles.

New Oxford 79, West York 71: At West York, Neal Price led the Colonials (2-0) to the Division II victory by taking first place in the 3200 and 1600. For the Bulldogs (1-1), Perry Addey won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while teammate Nico Wright-Phillips won the 100 and 200.

York Suburban 115.5, Eastern York 34.5

South Western 116.7, Spring Grove 33.3

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Squirettes go 2-0 at Division III tri-meet: At Littlestown, Delone Catholic secured an 81-56 victory over the host Thunderbolts and a 74-69 win over Fairfield to improve to 3-0 in the division. The Knights also earned an 87-46 win over Littlestown. Fairfield is 1-1 in D-III, while the Thunderbolts are 0-3.

Hanover 76, Biglerville 56: At Biglerville, the Hawkettes (2-0) were led by Finley Mummert capturing the 100 and long jump, while teammate Mikayla Minetos won the 800 and 1600 to help Hanover secure the Division III victory. For the Canners (0-1), Haylee Smith won the discus and javelin.

New Oxford 90, West York 60: At West York, Kelbie Linebaugh led the Colonials (2-0) to the Division II victory by taking first place in the 100, 400 and 200. Teammate Maya Richwine won the 100 and 300 hurdles. For the Bulldogs (1-1), Taelyn Thomas won the high jump and long jump.

York Suburban 97, Eastern York 54

South Western 94, Spring Grove 56

SOFTBALL

Susquehannock 19, Spring Grove 4 (4 innings): At Glenn Rock, Sydney Lambdin led the Warriors (2-4, 2-2) to the easy non-divisional crossover victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with six RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Amaya Wheeler went 2 for 2 with three walks, four runs scored and two RBIs. Jasmine Nassar, Aiyana Young and Mia Young each had two hits for the Rockets (1-5, 1-2).

York Suburban 9, Milton Hershey 7: At Milton Hershey, the Trojans (1-3) led 9-3 going into the bottom of the seventh and held on for the non-league victory. Laken Kinard led the Suburban offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jasmin Negron went 3 for 4, while Naomi Carrasquillo was 3 for 5.

BOYS' TENNIS

Central York 5, Red Land 0: At Red Land, the Panthers (4-3) received straight-set singles wins from Kai MacLennan, Josh Haupt and Owen McClure to secure the non-league victory. In doubles, Andrew Gao and Connor Shields won the No. 1 match, while Joey Bevivino and Kien Sylvester won the No. 2 match.

Littlestown 5, York Country Day 0

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

Messiah 7, York College 2: At Grantham, the Spartans received singles victories from Ben Dorsey and Jason Lutz in the MACC contest.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York splits doubleheader with Central Penn: At Palmyra, the Lions (6-6) took the first game 9-8 and dropped the second 6-1. PSY trailed 8-5 in Game 1 but plated four unanswered runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Andrew Miller (Susquehannock) powered the Lions' offense in the victory, going 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.

Salisbury 13, York College 1: At York College, the Spartans (12-11) trailed 10-1 after three innings of play and were unable to recover and dropped the non-conference home contest to No. 2 ranked Sea Gulls. Gabe Trevena led the Spartans at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a double. Robby Elzinga (Northeastern) connected for a double and scored one run.