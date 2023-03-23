York-Adams League weekend preview: Rivalry games underway early in spring season

The York-Adams League spring season has barely even returned in full, but division rivalries are set to be renewed this weekend.

A handful of local teams began their seasons last week, with plenty more returning over the last several days. There’s only so much time to settle in, though, as league games always carry that extra significance in one way or another.

New Oxford and South Western boys’ lacrosse, for example, had their season opener Thursday in Hanover circled all through the winter. Both finished 9-4 in the league last season and will likely jostle with each other for a county playoff spot again this spring. While New Oxford second-year coach Jamie Carver would prefer for the rivals to meet later in the year, he knows there’s a benefit to a high-stakes opener.

“The good piece of that is you’re starting the season off with a highly competitive game,” Carver said earlier this month. “Last year’s game, we lost 10-9, so that’s in our minds. So (it’s) a close game, highly competitive, and it sets the tone for the rest of the season.”

Unfortunately for Carver, New Oxford was once again on the wrong end of a one-goal game, as the host Mustangs took out the Colonials 11-10 on Thursday afternoon. South Western, which had already played and beaten Carlisle 9-8 in overtime Tuesday, improved to 2-0 on the season. New Oxford, meanwhile, fell to the dreaded double 0-1 start.

Thursday’s York-Adams League schedule featured a small sample of baseball, softball, boys’ lacrosse and boys’ volleyball, with a more generous portion of boys’ tennis. Every single spring sport has action slated for Friday, although some events have already been postponed or moved up in light of potential inclement weather. There could also still be changes Saturday, with more rain in the forecast.

Here’s a quick look at some games to watch this weekend, if weather permits.

Boys’ lacrosse: After South Western-New Oxford and Dover-West York — also moved up a day due to weather concerns — began the league schedule Thursday, five more games are set to follow Friday.

Central York (12-1 in the York-Adams League last year) hosts Dallastown (9-4) in the headliner at 7 p.m., while reigning league champion Susquehannock opens its division schedule by hosting Eastern York at 6 p.m.

The rest of the schedule includes York Catholic at Delone Catholic, York Suburban at Red Lion and Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale. On Saturday, York Catholic is slated to visit Wyomissing at 11 a.m.

Girls’ lacrosse: All the same division matchups are on the schedule, to be held at the opposite location of the boys’ contest. The exception is powerhouse York Catholic, which will host Berks Catholic in a non-league game because Delone Catholic doesn’t have a girls’ team. The Irish will also host Wyomissing at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Central York-Dallastown has a 4:30 opening draw, with five games set to follow throughout the evening, including potential contenders Susquehannock and Eastern York in Wrightsville. The other games are South Western at New Oxford, Kennard-Dale at Spring Grove, Red Lion at York Suburban and West York at Dover.

Baseball: The York-Adams League may be split into four divisions, but those pods are paired up when it comes to the schedule. Division I teams, for instance, will play each other twice and each D-II squad once, with all games counting toward the division title race.

Three such crossover contests — York Suburban at Dallastown, York High at New Oxford and York Catholic at Eastern York — were moved up to Thursday afternoon, and several others are slated to follow on Friday.

South Western and Spring Grove are both coming off strong 2022 seasons, and the D-II co-champion Rockets will host the D-I Mustangs for both teams’ league openers. Northeastern will visit league champion Susquehannock — the Warriors are in D-II now after winning D-III last year — in another key battle. Matchups between Division III and IV teams include Hanover-Bermudian Springs, Fairfield-Littlestown and York Tech-West York.

Softball: League contests are played at the same time and place as baseball games, and schedule changes often correspond. York Catholic-Eastern York and York Suburban-Dallastown were moved up to Thursday, while York High-New Oxford was pushed back.

Friday’s most notable league clash comes in Adams County, as reigning Division IV champion Fairfield visits D-III co-champ Littlestown. Each of the baseball matchups listed above also remains a go for softball.

Boys’ tennis: Division matches, for the most part, aren’t here yet. Reigning district champion Dallastown, which beat Red Lion to start the D-I campaign Tuesday, will host the Dallastown Invitational at 2 p.m. Friday. Altoona, Unionville and Lancaster Country Day are slated to compete.

Scheduled cross-division matchups include Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic at South Western and West York at Spring Grove.

Boys’ volleyball: It’s hard for this indoor sport to get rained out, but the only match on Friday’s schedule is Dover visiting Cedar Cliff. Saturday will have more action, as several local teams have early-morning matches to prepare for.

York Suburban and Red Lion will compete in a tournament at Hempfield, while Central York opens its season at North Allegheny’s event. Both tournaments start at 8 a.m.

Track and field: Most local teams still haven’t officially begun their season, but the York Tech Invitational is slated for 3:30 p.m. Friday. Christian School of York will be among the schools participating.

Red Lion and Spring Grove will compete Saturday morning at Chambersburg High School for the Tim Cook Invitational.