Susquehanock boys, York Catholic girls advance to state Class 2-A lacrosse quarterfinals

The Susquehannock boys and the York Catholic girls have advanced to the PIAA Class 2-A lacrosse quarterfinals.

The Warriors and the Irish each rolled to first-round state triumphs on Tuesday.

District 3 champion Susquehannock dominated South Fayette, 20-4, while District 3 runner-up York Catholic doubled up Danville, 16-8.

Both the Warriors and the Irish were playing at home.

Tristan Coleman exploded for 10 points for Susquehannock on six goals and four assists. Ben Tomasic added five goals and an assist for the winners.

Collecting three points each for the Warriors (21-1) were Doug Reinecke (two goals, assist), Ben Oestrike (goal, two assists) and Dominic Eckels (goal, two assists). Susquehannock’s Jake Wetzel collected two goals.

Bradley Bennett was 12 for 14 on faceoffs, while Trent Lewis was 10 for 11.

South Fayette (13-7) was the third-place team from District 7.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals, at a site and time to be determined, Susquehannock will face District 7 champion Mars Area (17-2), which rolled to an 18-2 victory over Cocalico (13-8) in its first-round state game. Cocalico was the fourth-place team from District 3.

The York Catholic girls, meanwhile, improved to 20-2.

Grace Doyle led the Irish by scoring five goals. Also for YC, Kate Bullen collected four goals and two assists, Olivia Staples added six assists, Sydney Mentzer scored four goals, Sarah Perry had one goal and three assists, Jessica Daugherty had one goal and two assists and Delaney Staples had one goal and one assist.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals, at a site and time be determined, the Irish will face the winner of the first-round match between District 1 champion Bishop Shanahan and District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area.

OTHER BOYS’ LACROSSE

Springfield Delco 13, Central York 3: At Springfield Delco, the Panthers’ season ended with a PIAA Class 3-A first-round setback to the third-place team from District 1. Central York, the York-Adams Tournament champion and the third-place team from District 3, finished at 19-3.

OTHER GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Strath Haven 12, Susquehannock 7: At Strath Haven, the Warriors’ season came to an end with a PIAA Class 2-A first-round loss to the District 1 runner-up. The third-place team from District 3 finished at 17-4.

