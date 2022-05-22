Central York boys earn state 3-A playoff berth; other weekend District 3 lacrosse action

STEVE HEISER

The Central York boys’ lacrosse team is headed to the state Class 3-A playoffs.

The Panthers punched their ticket to the PIAA tournament with a 15-4 pounding of visiting Penn Manor on Friday night in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal.

The win advanced second-seeded Central York (18-1) to a district 3-A semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday against third-seeded Cumberland Valley (16-2).

Since the top four teams in the district 3-A field make the state 3-A playoffs, both the Panthers and the Eagles have already clinched state playoff berths. It marks the second consecutive season that Central York has earned a PIAA postseason spot.

The semifinal contest will be a rematch. Central York and Cumberland Valley met in a nonleague match on April 8 at Cumberland Valley, with the Panthers emerging with a 7-4 triumph.

The York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team also earned a district 2-A quarterfinal win on Friday, dominating Palmyra, 19-7.

The Irish’s scoring leaders were Sydney Mentzer (six goals, assist), Olivia Staples (two goals, five assists), Katie Bullen (five goals), Sarah Perry (goal, four assists), Jessica Daugherty (two goals, two assists) and Grace Doyle (two goals).

Second-seeded York Catholic (20-1) now gets a third meeting with third-seeded Susquehannock (16-2) in a district 2-A semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday at York Catholic. The winner will clinch a state 2-A playoff berth.

The Warriors had earlier clinched a semifinal berth with a 6-4 triumph over Wyomissing on Wednesday.

York Catholic has already beaten Susquehannock twice this season, with each win by at least 10 goals, including a 14-3 victory over the Warriors for the York-Adams Tournament title.

The Susquehannock boys’ lacrosse team is also in the district 2-A semifinals. The top-seeded Warrior boys earned a 17-8 win over Berks Catholic in a quarterfinal on Thursday to improve to 18-1. That win clinched a state 2-A playoff berth for the Warriors.

In the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Susquehannock, the Warriors will face fourth-seeded Cocalico (13-5).

