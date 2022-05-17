Two York-Adams boys' teams earn first-round wins; other Tuesday District 3 lacrosse action

STEVE HEISER

Two York-Adams boys’ lacrosse programs emerged with victories during District 3 first-round action on Tuesday.

Dallastown earned a 16-8 Class 3-A triumph at State College, while New Oxford grabbed a 14-4 home triumph in Class 2-A over Wyomissing.

The other York-Adams boys’ lacrosse teams in action on Tuesday weren’t as fortunate.

South Western dropped a 15-5 decision at Wilson and Red Lion suffered a 10-9 home loss against Penn Manor, both in 3-A action.

No. 11 seed Dallastown pulled off the biggest upset of the District 3 3-A first round, knocking off No. 6 seed State College. Dallastown used an 11-3 scoring advantage over the middle two periods to take control of the match. The Wildcats improved to 12-5, while State College finished at 13-3.

Dallastown moves on to the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 seed Cumberland Valley (15-2), which had a first-round bye.

New Oxford, meanwhile, rolled to the program’s first-ever district victory. The fifth-seeded Colonials improved to 13-5. No. 12 seed Wyomissing finished 8-9. New Oxford will travel to fourth-seeded Cocalico (12-5) for a 2-A quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Thursday. Cocalico had a first-round bye.

Red Lion saw its season end with a tight 3-A setback to the Comets. No. 7 seed Red Lion finished at 14-4. No. 10 seed Penn Manor improved to 13-5. Penn Manor will travel to No. 2 seed Central York (17-1), the York-Adams Tournament champion, at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

South Western’s campaign also came to an end with its loss to Wilson. No. 12 seed South Western finished at 12-7. No. 5 seed Wilson improved to 17-4.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Wyomissing 11, Eastern York 3: At Wyomissing, Eastern York’s season came to a close with a District 3 Class 2-A loss. No. 11 seed Eastern finished at 10-8. No. 6 seed Wyomissing improved to 13-5. Wyomissing will travel to No. 3 seed Susquehannock (14-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal. Susquehannock had a first-round bye.

