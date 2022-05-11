York-Adams lacrosse finals will feature four teams with three combined losses for season

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

The rematches in Wednesday’s York-Adams boys’ and girls’ lacrosse semifinals at Central York High School produced familiar results.

It remains to be seen, however, if history will repeat itself in Friday’s finals.

In the opener, York-Adams regular-season girls’ champion York Catholic had no trouble against fourth-seeded Dallastown in a 19-2 decision.

In the nightcap, just two days removed from playing against each other in the regular-season finale, the unbeaten Susquehannock Warriors got off to a slow start against fourth-seeded New Oxford, but an eight-goal run erased any ideas of an upset. The York-Adams boys’ champs scored a 17-7 victory.

Those outcomes set up a pair of No. 1-vs.-No. 2 clashes Friday at Susquehannock High School. York Catholic (18-1) will face second-seeded Susquehannock (15-1) in the girls’ title match at 5:30 p.m. and Susquehannock (17-0) meets second-seeded Central York (19-1) in the boys’ final at approximately 7:15 p.m. The four powerhouse finalists have a combined record of 69-3.

At Dallastown, Susquehannock nipped third-seeded South Western in the final minute in the other girls’ semifinal, 9-8, and Central downed third-seeded Red Lion in the other boys’ semifinal, 11-7, after breaking a 5-5 deadlock.

Warriors overcome sluggish start: Coach Tom Mayne’s team was a bit sluggish early against a Colonial side making its first-ever trip to the league playoffs. Both sides struggled to score early and the contest was just 2-1 after the first period.

Finding their groove in the second quarter, the Warriors ran off seven straight goals to begin the period and take control.

“They came out more aggressive,” Susquehannock’s Brad Bennett said. “And (playing them Monday in 22-6 Susquehannock victory), they knew what we were trying to do (on face-offs). So, me and Trent (Lewis) kind of had to switch it up on them and we did what we needed to do.”

Winning possessions on face-offs was a big key in the Warriors surge, but so, too, was offensive balance. A total of three Warriors – Dominic Eckels (four), Doug Reinecke (four) and Tristan Coleman (three) – recorded hat tricks or better. The Colonial defense was unable to contain Susquehannock’s bevy of attackers and midfielders.

“We believe that we field a pretty balanced squad,” Mayne said. “Even with our second line, we have guys that can score out there.”

Mayne and Bennett both hope that rings true again when they square off a Panther team that they defeated in overtime, 10-9, in mid-April.

“Central is always tough,” Mayne said. “We got by them by one here (at Central) early on in the season. They’re hungry and I know they want to prove that they are still the dominant team here in York and, unfortunately for us, we have to beat them twice if we want to say that we’re the champs.”

The good news for the Warriors is that the rematch will take place on their home turf.

“It’s good that we get to play them at home,” Bennett said. “I think that we’ve improved so much since then, so we’re just going to have to go out there and prove it.”

New Oxford fell to 12-5. Red Lion dropped to 14-3 with its loss to Central.

Irish keep rolling: Coach Rob Linthicum’s team has rolled through the league en route to an unbeaten season in league play.

The YC dominance was evident from the start against an up-and-coming Dallastown side that made the league playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Senior Sydney Mentzer led York Catholic with six goals and two assists, helping the Irish set up a rematch with Susquehannock Friday.

“We played OK,” Linthicum said. “We were a little sloppy there and we have to clean a lot of that up Friday because it’s going to be a lot tougher.”

The Warriors certainly are hoping that is the case. The YC girls rolled to a 16-6 triumph in the regular season, a contest that never really was close after the first couple of minutes.

“When we played Susky the first time, we played probably our best game of the year,” Linthicum said. “I don’t think there is really a 10-goal difference between us. I think (Friday) will be a much closer game.”

The South Western girls fell to 16-3 and the Dallastown girls dropped to 10-7.

