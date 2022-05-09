Pairings set for York-Adams lacrosse playoffs, which start Wednesday

STEVE HEISER

The road to the York-Adams League lacrosse championships will start on Wednesday.

The pairings have been set for both the boys’ and the girls’ playoff tournaments. The action starts with semifinal boys-girls doubleheaders.

Both boys’ semifinals are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. No. 1 seed Susquehannock (15-0 overall, 12-0 York-Adams League) will take on No. 4 seed New Oxford (12-3, 9-3) at Central York and No. 2 seed Central York (14-1, 12-1) will battle No. 3 seed Red Lion (14-2, 11-2) at Dallastown.

Both girls’ semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. No. 1 seed York Catholic (16-1, 12-0) faces No. 4 seed Dallastown (10-6, 8-4) at Central York and No. 2 seed Susquehannock (14-1, 11-1) will meet No. 3 seed South Western (15-2, 10-2) at Dallastown.

The championship matches are slated Friday at Susquehannock, with the girls’ final at 5:30 p.m. and the boys’ final to follow at approximately 7 p.m.

This will be the first league lacrosse tournament since 2019. In 2021, there was no league tournament during a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the entire spring sports season was canceled because of the pandemic.

In 2019, Central York claimed the boys’ title and Kennard-Dale captured the girls’ crown.

This year’s top girls’ seed, York Catholic, is looking for its first league playoff crown since 2014. The 2022 top boys’ seed, Susquehannock, is aiming for its first league playoff championship since 2011, which was the first year of the league playoff event.

Both No. 2 seeds in this year’s tournaments each suffered just one loss this season – to the No. 1 seeds.

The Central York boys dropped a 10-9 overtime decision on April 26 at home to Susquehannock.

The Susquehannock girls suffered a 16-6 setback at York Catholic on April 21.

During the history of the boys’ league playoffs, Central York leads the way with three championships. On the girls’ side, Kennard-Dale has dominated, taking eight crowns. The Rams didn’t make this year’s girls’ playoff event.

