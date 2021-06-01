TUESDAY'S PIAA LACROSSE: York Catholic girls, Susquehannock boys earn 2-A state victories

STEVE HEISER

The York Catholic girls and Susquehannock boys cruised to opening-round PIAA Class 2-A lacrosse victories on Tuesday.

The Irish grabbed an 18-4 win over Blackhawk at Cumberland Valley.

The Warriors, meanwhile, captured an 18-10 triumph over Lansdale Catholic at Drexel Hill.

Both teams now advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals, with site and time to be determined.

At Cumberland Valley, Sydney Mentzer led the Irish by scoring a game-high five goals, while adding two assists. Also for YC, Ella Linthicum had two goals and five assists, Olivia Staples collected five goals and one assist, Shannon Staples contributed three goals and three assists, Grace Doyle scored two goals and Sarah Perry chipped in two assists.

District 3 champion York Catholic improved to 19-1. Saturday, the Irish will face District 12 runner-up Cardinal O'Hara (15-5). Cardinal O’Hara won its state opener 16-5 over District 11 champion Southern Lehigh (16-4).

At Drexel Hill, Ben Tomasic led the Warriors by scoring a team-high five goals. Susquehannock also got strong performances from Tristan Coleman (three goals, two assists), Jake Wetzel (four goals), Doug Reinecke (two goals, assist), Drew McLeer (three assists), Dominic Eckels (goal, assist) and Brad Bennett (two assists).

District 3 runner-up Susquehannock improved to 14-6. District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic finished at 15-7. In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Susquehannock will face either District 2 champion Crestwood or District 4 champion Lewisburg.

OTHER BOYS’ LACROSSE

Radnor 13, Central York 5: At Springfield Delco, the Panthers trailed 8-2 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping the PIAA Class 3-A first round match-up to the third-place team from District 1. Jimmy Kohr led the Panthers with three goals. Jacob Terpak and Robert Wiley each scored one goal for the York-Adams League champions, while Jerin Williams, Cade Campbell and Alex Fahs each added one assist. Central, the District 3 third-place team, finished the season at 19-2.

OTHER GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Radnor 17, South Western 0: At Schuylkill Valley High School, in a Class 3-A first-round battle, the District 3 runner-up Mustangs were no match for Radnor, the third-place team from District 1. Radnor improved to 18-3. South Western finished at 17-4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.