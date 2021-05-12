WEDNESDAY'S LACROSSE: York Catholic rolls past Susquehannock in York-Adams girls' showdown

STEVE HEISER

The York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team sent another strong message on Wednesday night.

The Irish firmly established themselves as the best program in the York-Adams League.

York Catholic rolled past Susquehannock 16-6 in a battle of league unbeatens in Glen Rock.

That’s the second time in approximately two weeks that the Irish dominated an opponent that entered a match with a perfect league record. On April 28, YC rolled past South Western, 21-5.

The Wednesday victory clinched at least a tie for the league crown. York Catholic is now 14-1 overall and 11-0 in the league. The Irish have one league match remaining on Thursday afternoon at home against West York (2-13). A win in that match would give them the outright league crown.

Susquehannock fell to 12-2 overall and finished 11-1 in the league.

YC has now outscored its league foes, 221-39, good for an average 17-goal margin of victory. All of the Irish’s league wins have come by double digits. The Wednesday win over Susquehannock was YC’s closest league match of the season.

Sydney Mentzer led YC against Susquehannock with seven goals and one assist, while Ella Linthicum added four goals and one assist. The Irish also got productive nights from Shannon Staples (goal, two assists) and Olivia Staples (three assists).

Susquehannock was paced by Kathryn Burke (three goals).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York 18, West York 1: At Central York, Robert Wiley led the Panthers to the York-Adams League victory by scoring five goals and adding two assists. Also for Central, Jakob Terpak scored two goals and added three assists, while Jerin Williams and Cade Campbell each scored two goals and added two assists. Dayton Bagwell also scored two goals and added one assist. Central improved to 12-0 in the league and 16-0 overall. The Panthers clinched the league title when South Western downed New Oxford 13-5 on Wednesday. That dropped the Colonials to 10-2 in the league and 12-3 overall. South Western improved to 11-5 overall and 9-4 in the league. The Mustangs have won eight straight. Central can sew up a perfect league record and an unbeaten regular season with a win at home against York Suburban on Thursday night.

Susquehannock 19, York Catholic 3: At York, the surging Warriors finished the regular season at 10-5 overall and 10-3 in the York-Adams League. Susquehannock has won six consecutive matches. YC fell to 8-6 overall and 6-6 in the league. Ben Tomasic led the Warriors by scoring seven goals and adding three assists. Also for Susquehannock, Jake Wetzel, Tristan Coleman and Drew McLeer each scored three goals and added one assist. For the Irish, Preston Boeckel scored two goals.

