TUESDAY'S LACROSSE ROUNDUP: Central York boys top New Oxford in battle of unbeaten teams

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Before his New Oxford Colonials took to the field on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Jason Cross showed them a video for inspiration.

The clip was of boxer James “Buster” Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson. The video had a message behind it.

Cross’ New Oxford team was about to face Central York, the York-Adams League boys’ lacrosse equivalent of Tyson in recent years. Meanwhile, like Douglas, New Oxford was the decided underdog, coming off a string of losing seasons.

The Colonials are out to prove they’re a different squad this year, and they did that early, starting the game with an early goal to take the lead.

“We work on wanting to strike first blood,” Cross said. “We want that. We want people to feel like we’re not that old team that might hang around for a little bit.”

The problem for New Oxford was that Central York could take a punch, and when the Panthers hit back they delivered a blow equivalent to an uppercut from Tyson.

Central York responded with three straight goals to build a comfortable advantage and secured a 12-7 road victory over previously unbeaten New Oxford.

“We have a lot of goal scorers (and) a lot of shooters, so we just gotta be patient,” Central York head coach Ryan Muller said. “We knew we were going to get some, so even if they score, we know we can score too. That’s just kind of the attitude we have. Any time the kids have been faced with a little adversity this year, they have stepped up and gotten us a goal.”

Panthers always have an answer: Central York sophomore attacker Dayton Bagwell answered the early New Oxford goal with the first of his three scores. Central York junior attacker Jimmy Kohr recorded a hat-trick as well, while senior midfielder Robbie Wiley added a pair of goals for the Panthers, who are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the York-Adams League. They are now alone in first place atop the Y-A standings.

Despite the five-goal difference in the final score, the Colonials (4-1 overall and in the league) challenged the Panthers for most of the contest. Three times during the second half, New Oxford cut the deficit to two goals, but Central York was able to respond each time with its own score.

New Oxford senior midfielder Peyton Mathis scored the second of his two goals right after halftime, but Kohr found the back of the net just seven seconds later. New Oxford junior attacker Camden Elmo finished off his hat-trick to cut the lead to 9-7, but the Panthers responded with three goals to clinch the victory.

Although it didn’t result in the upset win he hoped for, Cross was proud of the effort his team gave. He added that the next time the teams meet, the result won’t be the same.

“This is a step in the right direction,” Cross said. “Central is a juggernaut. They’ve been a juggernaut for years. They’re the team to knock off the top of the mountain. Today just wasn’t our day. Next time we see them, it will be a different story.”

A good result for Central: Muller expected there to be some struggles for the Panthers in their first road game of the year against a team that was undefeated coming in. Leaving the battle with their undefeated record intact and lessons to learn is a good result, according to Muller.

New Oxford may be on the brink of becoming a top team in the Y-A League, but the squad they are chasing showed they are ready for a fight and not willing to give up that spot just yet.

“It feels great to come here and get a win,” Muller said. “We knew it was going to be a closer game than we’ve been used to all season … So, it was great to come out and see the kids respond and still get a (win). Now, we can take a deep breath and get back to getting better tomorrow.”

OTHER BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 13, Delone Catholic 12: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights earned the York-Adams League triumph behind big nights from Christian Strausbaugh (four goals, assist), Jake Crumling (three goals, two assists), Adam Myers (three goals), Zach Holzinger (two goals, assist) and Noah Strausbaugh (goal, assist). It was the season opener for Eastern. Delone fell to 1-5 overall and in the league.

York Suburban 15, Dover 6: At Dover, Suburban won to improve to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the York-Adams League. Dover is 0-4 and 0-3.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 20, Red Lion 1: At Red Lion, the Lady Irish continued to dominate York-Adams League foes. YC improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the league. The Irish have won each of their league matches by at least 14 goals, outscoring their league opponents, 84-14. Red Lion fell to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the league.

New Oxford 17, Central York 6: At Central, the Colonials moved to 3-2 overall and in the York-Adams League. Central fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the league. Ally Mathis led the Colonials by scoring eight goals in the match. Teammate Eryn Little scored five goals and added three assists.

Susquehannock 12, Spring Grove 3: At Spring Grove, the Warriors improved to 4-0 overall and in the York-Adams League. Spring Grove fell to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the league.

Dover 11. York Suburban 4: At Suburban, the Eagles improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the York-Adams League. Suburban fell to 0-5 overall and in the league.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.