The York Catholic boys’ lacrosse team rolled to the York-Adams League regular-season title this past season with a perfect 13-0 record.
That performance apparently impressed the folks at Phillylacrosse.com.
Earlier this week, the website released its All-Central/Northeast Pennsylvania all-star teams for 2019.
In all, eight Y-A players earned the regional recognition, including three players from the Fighting Irish boys’ squad.
Attacker Chandler Hake, midfielder Cole Witman and face-off specialist Drew Snalbaker earned spots on the team
Four other Y-A boys were also recognized: York Suburban attacker Dom Corto, Eastern York midfielder Bryce Henise, Dallastown defender Ethan Eckert and Susquehannock goalie Connor Kernan.
On the girls’ side, Kennard-Dale midfielder Megan Halczuk was honored.
All eight have committed to play college lacrosse at the NCAA Division I or Division II levels. All eight were also selected by the Y-A coaches as first-team all-league performers.
Hake was a senior this past season and was named the Y-A Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. He had 105 goals and 40 assists and has signed with D-II Florida Tech. Earlier, Hake was named to the 2019 All-LaxRecords All-America Third Team.
Witman was also a senior this past season for the Irish. He had 60 goals and 48 assists in 2019. He’s signed with D-II power Tampa.
Snelbaker was also a senior in 2019 for the Irish and he’s also committed to Tampa. He won 79% of his face-offs in 2019.
Corto, a junior in 2019, is also a Tampa recruit. He had 72 goals and 60 assists last season.
Henise, a senior in 2019, finished with 47 goals and 23 assists. He’s signed with D-I Robert Morris.
Eckert, a junior in 2019, is also a D-I recruit after committing to Siena.
Kernan, a junior in 2019, is yet another D-I recruit after committing to Cleveland State. He was the 2019 Y-A Defensive Player of the Year. Kernan has a 5.4 goals-against average and .688 save percentage. He made 186 saves on the season.
Halczuk, a senior in 2019, was a U.S. Lacrosse All-American and the Y-A Player of the Year. She helped the Rams to the District 3 Class 2-A title game and the Y-A tournament crown. She finished 2019 with 100 goals and 33 assists. She’s signed with D-I Winthrop.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
