The top-seeded York Catholic Fighting Irish got their District 3 Class 2-A boys' lacrosse title chase off to a rousing start on Thursday.

The York-Adams League regular-season champion Irish cruised to a 13-3 home triumph over eighth-seeded Conrad Weiser. York Catholic was the only Y-A boys' lacrosse team to earn a district win on Thursday.

York Catholic (18-1) now advances to the 2-A semifinals on Tuesday against fourth-seeded Hershey (14-5), which earned a 10-6 triumph over fifth-seeded Susquehannock (13-6) on Thursday.

Conrad Weiser finished at 11-8.

In addition to Susquehannock, four other Y-A boys' lacrosse teams also suffered District 3 quarterfinal defeats on Thursday.

In Class 2-A Eastern York lost to Lancaster Country Day, 13-7. The 10th-seeded Golden Knights finished at 10-9. Second-seeded LCD improved to 16-3.

In Class 3-A, Red Lion dropped a 13-8 decision to Palmyra, South Western was beaten 13-10 by Wilson and Y-A playoff champion Central York lost to visiting Hempfield, 11-7.

Sixth-seeded Red Lion finished at 14-5, while third-seeded Palmyra improved to 18-2. Seventh-seeded South Western finished at 13-4, while second-seeded Wilson moved to 17-3. Fourth-seeded Central sees its season end at 15-3. Fifth-seeded Hempfield improved to 16-4.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Dallastown 0: At Central York, the fourth-seeded Panthers won the District 3 Class 3-A first round match, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16, over 13th-seeded Dallastown.

Individually for the Panthers, Braden Richard had 23 kills, Kyle Mehl had 11 kills and five digs, Brock Anderson had 42 assists and four digs and Matt Minkin had eight kills, five digs and three assists.

Central York (13-2) moves on to the quarterfinals and will face fifth-seeded Hempfield at 6 p.m. Monday at Cumberland Valley High School. Hempfield beat No. 12 seed Central Dauphin in its first-round match.

Dallastown finished at 9-7.

Hershey 3, West York 0: At Manheim Central, the Bulldogs' season came to an end with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 loss to Hershey in a District 3 Class 2-A first-round match.

Ninth-seeded West York finished at 10-10. Eighth-seeded Hershey improved to 13-6.

BASEBALL

York Catholic 2, Dover 1: At Dover, Bryan Bullen, Chance Petteys and Ben Bullen combined to throw a four-hitter to lead the Irish to the nondivisional victory.

The three Irish pitchers combined to strike out three, while walking none.

Luke Kordaz and Tony Staub each went 2 for 4 for York Catholic with one run scored.

For the Eagles, Jeremy Bentzel doubled with one run scored, while Shane Klinedinst went 1 for 2.

York Catholic improved to (13-6), while Dover fell to 11-9.

SOFTBALL

Hempfield 5, Kennard-Dale 3: At Hempfield, the Black Knights broke a 2-2 tie when they plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Lexie Kopko led the Rams (14-6) by going 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Also for K-D, Alexis Hurley doubled with one run scored, while Crystal Mullins picked up two RBIs.

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE BASEBALL

East Prospect 4, Stewartstown 3: At Stewartstown, Austin Dellinger led the Pistons to the road victory by going 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored.

Also for Prospect, Jeremy Mohr went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Mark Schauren went 1 for 2 with one RBI and two walks and Dillon Good threw 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out six, walking two and allowing two hits to close out the game.

For Stewartstown, Bubba Jacobs went 2 for 4 with a solo homer, Ryan McMillan went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Adam Allshouse went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI and Matt Buckery went 2 for 3.