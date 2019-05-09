Story Highlights Both York Catholic lacrosse teams are 17-0 on the season.

Both York Catholic teams are seeded No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2-A brackets.

Fourteen York-Adams teams have qualified for the district lacrosse playoffs.

Two unbeaten York Catholic squads will lead a 14-team York-Adams League contingent into the District 3 lacrosse playoffs next week.

Both Fighting Irish squads are 17-0 and both are seeded No. 1 in Class 2-A.

The YC boys' team will receive a first-round bye on Tuesday before playing host to either No. 8 seed Conrad Weiser (10-7) or No. 9 seed Lampeter-Strasburg (9-8) on Thursday at a time to be determined.

Two Y-A foes will face off in a 2-A first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday when No. 10 Eastern York (8-8) visits No. 7 York Suburban (9-7). Suburban beat Eastern in the regular season, 16-10.

Susquehannock (12-5) is also in the 2-A boys' field as a No. 5 seed. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Warriors will play host to No. 12 seed Lower Dauphin (8-9).

In 3-A boys, Central York (14-2) grabbed the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye on Tuesday. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Central will play host to either No. 5 Hempfield (12-3) or No. 12 State College (11-6).

Red Lion (13-4) grabbed the No. 6 seed in 3-A, while South Western (12-3) is seeded No. 7.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Red Lion will play host to No. 11 Warwick (9-6). At the same time, South Western will play host to No. 10 Exeter (12-6).

Girls' playoffs: In girls' 2-A, York Catholic also gets a bye in the first round Monday. On Wednesday, at a time to be determined, the Irish will play host to either No. 8 Lancaster Country Day (9-8) or No. 9 Eastern York (9-6). LCD and Eastern will face off at 7 p.m. Monday at LCD.

Kennard-Dale (14-4) also got a bye in Monday's first-round as the No. 3 seed in 2-A. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, K-D will play at home vs. No. 6 Twin Valley (14-4) or No. 11 Red Land (9-9).

Susquehannock (10-6) also made the 2-A girls' field as the No. 7 seed. At 7 p.m. Monday, the Warriors will play at home vs. No. 10 Northern York (10-8).

Three Y-A teams made the 3-A girls' playoffs, led by No. 7 Central York (14-4), which will play at home at 7 p.m. Monday vs. No. 10 Central Dauphin (13-4).

At 6 p.m. Monday, No. 9 New Oxford (13-4) will visit No. 8 Gov. Mifflin (11-6).

At 7 p.m. Monday, No. 11 South Western (10-5) travels to No. 6 Cumberland Valley (14-4).

League playoffs: Before district action starts, four Y-A teams have the league playoffs to finish up.

Both championship games will be played at Eastern York High School on Friday.

In the boys' title game at 5:30 p.m., York Catholic faces Central York. The Irish beat the Panthers in overtime during the regular season.

The league girls' title game will follow the boys' championship at approximately 7:15 p.m. York Catholic will battle Kennard-Dale. The Irish beat the Rams by a goal during the regular season.

