The York Catholic lacrosse teams have both completed unbeaten regular seasons, combining for overall records of 32-0.

Now, the Fighting Irish programs will enter the York-Adams League playoffs as the No. 1 seeds.

Both the boys' and girls' league tournaments will start Wednesday, May 8, with semifinal action.

On the boys' side, No. 1 seed York Catholic (16-0, 13-0) will face No. 4 seed Red Lion (12-3, 10-3) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Susquehannock. At the same time and date, the other boys' semifinal pits No. 2 seed Central York (13-2, 11-2) vs. No. 3 Susquehannock (12-4, 10-3) at South Western.

Red Lion, Susquehannock and South Western (12-3 overall) each finished 10-3 and tied for third place in the boys' league. South Western, however, lost the three-way tiebreaker and did not make the league playoff field.

In the girls' playoffs, No. 1 seed York Catholic (16-0, 12-0) takes on No. 4 seed Susquehannock (10-5, 9-3) at Susquehannock at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday. At the same date and time, the other semifinal will pair No. 2 seed Kennard-Dale (13-4, 11-1) vs. No. 3 Central York (14-3, 10-2) at South Western.

The winners will advance to the league championships on Friday, May 10, at Eastern York High School, with the boys' final at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls' final at approximately 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

 

 

 

