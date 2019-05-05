Story Highlights The York-Adams League lacrosse playoffs start on Wednesday, May 8.

York Catholic is seeded No. 1 in both the boys' and girls' brackets.

The league championship matches are set for Friday, May 10.

York Catholic's Natalie Neiman shoots and scores against South Western, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. York Catholic is seeded No. 1 for the upcoming York-Adams League girls' lacrosse playoffs.

The York Catholic lacrosse teams have both completed unbeaten regular seasons, combining for overall records of 32-0.

Now, the Fighting Irish programs will enter the York-Adams League playoffs as the No. 1 seeds.

Both the boys' and girls' league tournaments will start Wednesday, May 8, with semifinal action.

On the boys' side, No. 1 seed York Catholic (16-0, 13-0) will face No. 4 seed Red Lion (12-3, 10-3) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Susquehannock. At the same time and date, the other boys' semifinal pits No. 2 seed Central York (13-2, 11-2) vs. No. 3 Susquehannock (12-4, 10-3) at South Western.

Red Lion, Susquehannock and South Western (12-3 overall) each finished 10-3 and tied for third place in the boys' league. South Western, however, lost the three-way tiebreaker and did not make the league playoff field.

In the girls' playoffs, No. 1 seed York Catholic (16-0, 12-0) takes on No. 4 seed Susquehannock (10-5, 9-3) at Susquehannock at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday. At the same date and time, the other semifinal will pair No. 2 seed Kennard-Dale (13-4, 11-1) vs. No. 3 Central York (14-3, 10-2) at South Western.

The winners will advance to the league championships on Friday, May 10, at Eastern York High School, with the boys' final at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls' final at approximately 7 p.m.

